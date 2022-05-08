On May 28, Stonecipher American Legion Post 255 in Gray will be handing out poppies 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Food City, 125 Judge Gresham Road.
The post will be accepting donations. All money collected will support youth programs sponsored by the American Legion.
According to its website, on Sept., 27, 1920, the poppy became the organization’s official flower to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during the war.
In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of the American Legion.
The American Legion was chartered in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization. It focuses on service to veterans, service members and communities. Today, it has nearly two million members and more than 13,000 posts worldwide.