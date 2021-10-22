Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion is sponsoring an oratory contest for local students in grades nine through 12.
The Tennessee winner of the contest will be awarded a $3,000 college scholarship from the American Legion.
The national winner gets a $25,000 college scholarship. Second place takes home $22,500 and third receives $20,000.
Bryan Lauzon, the Kings Mountain Post commander, said the contest is a nationwide effort by the American Legion to develop a deeper appreciation for the U.S. Constitution and to promote civic understanding, public speaking and leadership skills among high school students.
Lauzon said American Legion posts have sponsored the oratory contest since it was first created by the service organization in 1938.
“The idea is to get young Americans doing the research needed to converse intelligently about important topics, such as the U.S. Constitution, and to not be afraid to speak in public,” Lauzon said.
He said his group would like to see more students from local high schools participate in the annual contest.
Lauzon said he and his colleagues were “disappointed” last year when no students from the Tri-Cities competed in the regional contest that was hosted by Kings Mountain Post 24.
The contest has featured a number of contestants over its long history that have gone on to achieve some prominence, including national television commentator Lou Dobbs and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.
For more information on the oratory contest, go to AmericanLegion.org or americanism@legion.org.
Students must preregister for the contest before the end of December with their high school guidance counselors.
District contests in Tennessee will be held between Jan. 19 and Feb. 12.
Students and parents can also contact the King’s Mountain Post 24, 409 E. Market St., Johnson City, TN 37601, or call 929-1251 for more information.
Lauzon said the contest is “open book,” meaning the participants know the questions well in advance and can bring note cards, their cell phone or printed text to the contest.
“You just can’t use them to give your presentation,” he said.
Part one of the contest is the prepared oration, which must be on some aspect of the Constitution, with emphasis on a citizen’s duties and obligations to the government. The same presentation is to be used in the department and national contest.
The oration must be no fewer than 8 minutes and no more than 10 minutes in length.
Part two of this open book contest is the assigned topics. This year’s list includes Amendment III, Amendment VIII, Amendment XIV, Section 3 and Amendment XXV, Section 4 of the Constitution.
The presentation must not be less than 3 minutes or more than 5 minutes in length. Contestants must be prepared to speak on all four topics.
On the day of the contest, one topic will be drawn at random and every contestant will speak on this topic.
The contestants are given 10 minutes to prepare from their note cards or other research.