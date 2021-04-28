Bristol Virginia Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Amazon will build a distribution center in the city later this year.
Delegate Terry Kilgore released the following statement about the announcement: “I would like to welcome Amazon to Southwest Virginia! Our InvestSWVA team welcomed Amazon to our region in October of 2019 to showcase the region’s high quality of life and its hardworking workforce. I am grateful for the all the work that was put in to secure these jobs and this investment in Southwest Virginia.”
