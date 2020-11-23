Northeast Tennessee has “reached a critical mass” for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, and with just days before Thanksgiving the level of concern among health officials and experts is high.
“We are very concerned, we are actually approaching what I consider crisis stage here in our response at the health department,” said Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, adding that “we’ve reached a critical mass of infections, in that it’s becoming very difficult for us to respond.”
Should people continue with Thanksgiving celebrations as they used to be with large multi-generational family get-togethers in an enclosed space like a house, there is genuine worry among health officials that there could be a devastating surge in infections following the holiday — one that could overrun hospitals and overwhelm healthcare workers.
“It’s honestly overwhelming — I’m extremely concerned, I’m more concerned about Thanksgiving probably than anything I’ve been concerned about because of where we’re currently at,” Ballad Health’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said during a press conference on Wednesday, adding “that we’re looking at some really concerning days ahead.”
“I think it’s going to get really hard over the next few weeks,” she continued.
Dr. David Kirschke, medical director for the Northeast Regional Health Office, said they want to encourage people to be safe, and said people really need to be careful with so much community spread occurring in the region.
“We really need to be more careful, especially at this time, to try and get our community spread under control,” Kirschke said.
And the best way to avoid a surge, some experts say, is to stay home and have dinner with those who live in your household — something the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged on Thursday.
“As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with,” the CDC’s website reads. “Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.”
May and Swift echoed that sentiment, with Swift calling it “the only safe way.”
“The biggest (recommendation) is to have Thanksgiving in each other’s regular households,” May said. “The mixing of households increases the risk of transmission, so smaller groups and try to stay within your own family household.”
Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health, said he’s “obviously quite concerned” about the possibility of a post-Thanksgiving surge in infections, and urged people to stay home but conceded “that’s not stuff folks want to hear.” Wykoff did, however, say that if you plan to go ahead with a Thanksgiving gathering, you need to assess risk.
“If you’re going to forge ahead, I think it starts with risk assessment — are there any other folks who are at particular high risk that are going to be around? If there are, then really rethink your plans,” Wykoff said, “but as a general rule of thumb, getting tested before you go is reassurance — wear a mask, stay apart.”
But with only a few days left before the holiday, it’s up to the public at this point, May said.
“We consider our status critical at this point in time, and it’s up to the public now to help us. We’ve done all the messaging we can, other than saying we are reaching the breaking point,” May said. “People know what to do, they just need to do it — just like the Nike commercial, just do it.”