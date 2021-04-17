Out of Johnson City’s 18 director positions, eight employees currently qualify for retirement based on their age or length of service.
City Manager Pete Peterson announced in March that he plans to retire at the end of 2021 after 31 years with the organization.
Assistant City Manager Bob Wilson is also getting ready to retire this year. The city is currently taking applications for his position and has conducted some interviews. Those will continue in the coming weeks.
The Johnson City Press recently checked in with the city to get an overview of its succession planning process.
Planning ahead
Overall, Human Resources Director Steve Willis said, the first step of succession planning is to identify key positions at the city and skills that are necessary for people to be successful in those position.
The city then identifies existing employees who have those skills or could develop them over the long or short term. At the same time, city staff are assessing the job market and the likelihood of Johnson City being able to attract qualified outside candidates.
“For internal candidates we develop action plans to address the skill gaps for future promotions,” Willis said. “Some internal candidates may not be interested in filling a role permanently but may be willing to fill in for a period of time while recruitment is ongoing.”
Asked whether officials would prioritize in-house hiring versus filling positions using a national search, Willis said the city values upward mobility.
In the 2021 fiscal year, he said, the city has promoted 53 employees.
“Unfortunately, internal promotion is not always possible,” he said. “Some positions, due to their very specific skillset requirements, or limited available candidates dictate a national search.”
Although the City Commission only has direct oversight over the city manager, Mayor Joe Wise said, the body has regularly raised the topic of succession planning and its importance in the event of turnover.
“Anytime that’s a possibility, it’s incumbent for an organization to at least grapple with that fact and to do so in a way that begins to anticipate contingencies,” he said.
With nearly half the city’s directors being eligible for retirement, the city has made efforts to be prepared, Wise said, but he added that it’s impossible to be too prepared.
Promoting diversity
In a guest column published in the Johnson City Press this month, the Washington County/Johnson City NAACP questioned the level of diversity in leadership roles at the city.
The departmental directory, the organization wrote, lists about 40 administrators, managers and supervisors. After reviewing those positions, the group counted only three people of color.
“The ultimate goal of any municipality should be to hire the best possible candidate for each job while striving for the employee population to be representative of the community as a whole,” Willis said.
He said the city is aware of that goal and added that external recruitment helps attract a diverse pool of candidates.
“At the same time we must balance that recruitment outside our organization with internal succession planning,” he said. “Attracting diverse candidates at all levels of employment is critical to increasing diversity at the director level and above.”
Update on the city manager search
With Peterson set to retire at the end of this year, the city is now receiving proposals from recruiting firms. The chosen company will help officials conduct a national search for a new city manager.
“We’re trying to focus on firms with a proven history and track record of working on behalf of cities to recruit senior level executive talent,” Wise said.
Wise said leaders hope to settle on a choice in May so the firm can start the search process in June. Depending on the timeline, Wise said, city leaders could start meeting with candidates by August and maybe make a job offer in September.