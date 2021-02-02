A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of an East Tennessee State University psychology professor was officially charged with first-degree murder Monday when a judge amended it from attempted murder.
Annette D. Harvey, 51, of New Jersey, was arrested Jan. 8 just hours after she allegedly stabbed Robin Leonard Jan. 18.
Leonard died Jan 29 after 11 days in critical condition.
Harvey’s attorney, Jeff Johnson also put the state on notice his intent to seek expert witnesses to testify in the case and his intent to seek an insanity defense.
New details were expected to be revealed in a preliminary hearing for Harvey, but her attorney elected to waive a hearing and send the case straight to a grand jury.
