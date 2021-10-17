East Tennessee State University will host All Time Low and Swae Lee as the featured performers for the Student Government Association's Fall 2021 Outdoor Concert on Monday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m.
This concert will take place at the CPA “Back Yard” adjacent to the Wayne G. Basler Center for Physical Activity, with gates opening at 6 p.m.
All Time Low started out as a high school cover band in 2003 in the suburbs of Baltimore before morphing into a pop-punk act. Their albums include “So Wrong, It’s Right” and “Future Hearts,” along with pop album titled “Last Young Renegade.” Their latest album in their signature style is titled “Wake Up Sunshine.”
Members include singer/guitarist Alex Gaskarth, guitarist Jack Barakat, bassist Zack Merrick and drummer Rian Dawson.
Swae Lee, an American rapper and singer/songwriter, first found success as part of the Southern sibling hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd. At the height of the pair’s mainstream success with the 2016 chart-topper “Black Beatles,” he branched out as a solo artist. Lee has maintained a strong chart presence with collaborations with French Montana, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Kane Brown and Khali.
Lee’s latest single as a solo artist is “Dance Like No One is Watching,” and he is featured on Alicia Keys’ single, “La La.”
ETSU students will receive one free ticket and may purchase up to four guest tickets for $10 each with valid ID. ETSU staff and faculty may purchase up to five tickets for $10 each with a valid ID. Tickets must be purchased using ID Bucs at the Carrier Center front desk on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center.
Public tickets are available in advance through Sunday, Oct. 24, for $18 each at etsu.edu/concerts. Public tickets will be available the day of show at the gate for $25 each.
For more information on the concert and event regulations, visit etsu.edu/concerts.
For other information, call the ETSU Office of Student Activities and Organizations at 423-439-6633. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346 by Monday, Oct. 18. Accommodation requests made after that date cannot be guaranteed.