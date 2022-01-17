Carter County's assistant road superintendent said all roads remained open Monday throughout the county, even at the highest elevations.
Shannon Burchett said that even though all road were passable, there are many icy spots at all elevations. He expected roads that had melted on Monday to refreeze during the night, making it important for drivers to be especially cautious during their Tuesday morning commute.
Burchett said the icy conditions made it hard for the county’s snow plow drivers. He said the plows sometimes removed the top layer of ice from the road, exposing another layer of ice that sometimes ended with the snow plows going into a roadside ditch.
There was one point during the day when the department had three plows in ditches. The worst was near the North Carolina line at Poga. He said a nearby North Carolina wrecker quickly got the wrecker back on the road.
The Carter County mountains received between 6 and 8 inches of snow Sunday. Occasional snow showers continued for much of the day on Monday. The continued snow meant some roads that had been cleared earlier became snow covered again later in the day. Temperatures at the higher elevations only reached the teens on Monday, with wind chills plunging to as low as minus-5 degrees. Northwest winds reached 30 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph on Monday night.
Despite the icy conditions, there were not a lot of emergencies. Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford and Billy Harrell, director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Emergency Management Agency, both said there were no serious reports.
Conditions should improve on Tuesday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service forecast is calling for high temperatures in the lower elevations to reach 44 on Tuesday and 52 pn Wednesday. Even at the top of Roan Mountain, the high temperatures will be above freezing.