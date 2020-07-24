The Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office has 50 people trained to perform contact tracing, double the number it had a short time ago.
Some of those employees have other duties, so on any given day Dr. David Kirschke, the office’s medical director, said the department probably has 15-20 workers available to track people who have been in direct contact with positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections.
“Until the last week or so, we did have plenty,” Kirschke said, “but I think all of our people are getting stretched because it’s like a seven-day-a-week thing. Cases haven’t really slowed down on the weekends.”
As cases of COVID-19 hit new daily highs in Northeast Tennessee, local health officials are leveraging all available resources to handle the influx, which has put some strain on existing health infrastructure.
“As cases go up, I think all of our systems will be stressed, whether it’s healthcare, hospitals or capacity to do tests and do contact tracing,” Kirschke said, “so I think that’s really why it’s important that ... everyone tries to be as safe as possible.”
Dr. Jonathan Moorman, East Tennessee State University’s Infectious Disease Division chief, said the region is fairly prepared to handle COVID-19 hospitalizations, but he would like to see improvements in local health systems’ ability to conduct rapid testing as a means to prevent spread.
“The more rapidly you test, the more quickly you can get people in isolation and away from people,” Moorman said, “and we don’t really have a real good capacity to test people who are less symptomatic without a delay.”
Contact tracingAs caseloads increase, Kirschke said the office has relied more on employers and individuals who have contracted COVID-19 to notify their contacts of possible exposure.
Noting that the office still has people working until around 9 p.m, Kirschke said it has been a challenge to conduct contact tracing as infection numbers rise, but Moorman said the health department has been doing a great job keeping that effort going.
“It’s difficult, it’s exhausting, but you kind of have to do it,” Moorman said.
Kirschke said contact tracers need to have at least one day off a week, and there’s a significant amount of testing going on in the region, which diverts many of the office’s nurses elsewhere.
The department is also maintaining all of its essential functions, such as vaccinations and primary care, which removes more people from the pool of available contact tracers.
To add capacity, the regional health office is hiring temporary staff, recruiting volunteers from ETSU’s College of Public Health and starting next Monday, Kirschke said the state health department will launch a centralized case investigation group that can pick up excess contacts the local office can’t handle.
TestingCOVID-19 testing is done at every county health department in Northeast Tennessee, tallying eight sites across seven counties.
Kirschke said the office has been able to test everybody who wants one, but at busier sites like the one in Washington County, Kirschke said people have had to occasionally wait until the next day due to demand.
The highest priority are people who are symptomatic for the illness, and Kirschke said the office doesn’t necessarily recommend that people who aren’t experiencing symptoms get tested if they’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Instead, they should quarantine for 14 days and get a test if they develop symptoms during that period.
Ballad Health, ETSU Health and State of Franklin Health Care Associates have also been conducting COVID-19 testing.
‘‘We have a pretty good capacity to handle just the sheer volume of people going in,” Moorman said of the region’s testing capacity. “If I had my druthers, we’d have the tests back faster. Some places are faster than others, but we’re really limited by reagents.”
Ballad Health’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer, Jamie Swift, said Wednesday that there have been delays nationally at commercial laboratories as demand increases for testing, which in some cases has caused 7-10 day wait times for results.
For the last couple weeks, Kirschke said the turnaround times for the office’s test results have been on the longer end, roughly 4-6 days, but those figures are now improving and have decreased to about 2-4 days.
The wait required to actually get a test isn’t bad at smaller testing sites, Kirschke said, but at the Washington County Health Department, which can conduct as much as 300 or more tests a day, visitors may have to sit tight for an hour or longer.
Hospital capacityOn July 22, Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the hospital system would have 150 dedicated COVID-19 beds by July 24 and is working on surge plans to grow that number to 200 or 250 beds if needed.
Ballad officials have warned that if cases continue to increase at a rapid pace it could eventually overwhelm the hospital system.
According to the system’s projections, the worst case scenario, which takes into account a high transmission rate and lax adherence to safeguards, shows Ballad facilities eventually hitting about 350 hospitalizations before declining. The system’s current intake is tracking lower than that scenario.
Moorman said Ballad has had a surge plan in place since March. He said the system is deeply enmeshed in the community and has the capability to dedicate a hospital or two to treating COVID-19 patients if it needs to.
‘‘I think they are capable of doing it,” Moorman said of the system’s ability to handle hospitalizations. “They certainly have been prepared. We’ve all worked together to come up with a decent surge plan.”