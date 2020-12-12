ELIZABETHTON — When the Elizabethton City Council voted unanimously last Thursday to elect Curt Alexander to another term as mayor, it marked the continuation of a remarkable streak. Alexander has now served seven consecutive two-year terms as mayor. He was first elected to the city council in 2004 and succeeded Janie McKinney as mayor in 2006.
That 14-year streak ranks as the longest anyone has served as mayor under the current city charter, which dates to 1965. The record on the older city governments does not indicate whether any other mayor served longer than Alexander.
Alexander is proud of the city’s accomplishments under his long tenure, but says it was an achievement of the entire city council. “The city has seen a lot of improvements, such as in the school system, which is one of the best in the state. Those improvements were made possible because of the city council working together, not just because of one man,” he said.
That cooperation has characterized the council for the past 14 years under Alexander. It has usually been a cooperative body that frequently voted unanimously on many controversial matters. “We have certainly had arguments and we have disagreed on some things, but with all the people who have served in the past 14 years, we have been able to remain friends at the end of a meeting and keep working together for the city and our citizens,” Alexander said.
Alexander was even able to overcome a scandal during the early part of his tenure despite losing the support of a few members of the council at that time.
He attributes a lot of the resiliency he displayed during that crisis to the fundamental lessons he learned from his mother, Kathy Heaton Alexander.
Alexander’s parents divorced when he was a child and he did not see a lot of his father while growing up. He said his mother did not have any job skills at the time of the divorce, so she went to college and became a speech therapist. She worked as a speech therapist in the Carter County school system for 30 years and successfully raised two boys and a girl.
Alexander said his mother practiced “tough love” with her children, allowing them enough freedom to make mistakes, which she expected them to correct and learn from.
There was a father figure in Alexander’s life. That man was Gary Nave, who headed Nor-Well, an Elizabethton mechanical contractor company. He said Nave was 22 years older and took the boy under his wing, inviting him to many Nave family activities and teaching him a love for bicycle racing. Under Nave’s guidance, Alexander won three state bicycle championships as a young man and set a record in the challenging Roan Groan route to the Cloudland Gardens that remains unbroken.
Alexander said another influence on his life was Tom Seaton of Firehouse Barbecue in Johnson City. He said Seaton taught him a lot about business.
“I started working there when I was in college,” Alexander said.
He would put the advice to work when he started his own financial management firm with Edward D. Jones.
All of the guidance and encouragement seemed to pay off when Alexander was a young man. He soon started his own business and became mayor of Elizabethton as well. But then things went wrong.
Alexander was arrested in Johnson City on a charge of patronizing a prostitute. He said it was the worst time in his life, but he is willing to talk about it and is thankful that it helped turn his life around and make him a better man.
“The worst thing I had to do was call my mother and tell her not to watch the news that Monday,” he said. “She always watched the news and I told he she couldn’t, and that I would talk to her about it that night.”
Alexander faced up to the incident, made no excuses and vowed to learn from it and put it behind him, just like his mother had taught him when he made a mistake as a child.
Alexander sees the experience as a point where he did change his life. He was going through a divorce at the time. After the experience, he found love and fulfillment by starting a new family with his wife, Audra, and their four children, Ava, 9 years old; Alaina, 5 years old; Curt III, 3 years old; and Isla, 3 months.
“I didn’t become a father until I was 40,” Alexander said. “I really believe it was the right time for me. When I was young and just starting my business I would not have spent as much time with my family.”
Now, when there is an empty spot in his appointments for the day, Alexander is pleased it gives him time to spend with his family in the middle of the day.
These new priorities will eventually mean the end of his long tenure as mayor.
“My children are getting older, and I want to spend more time with them,” Alexander said.