ELIZABETHTON — Today at 4:30 p.m. will be the fulfillment of more than nine years of hard work and dedication for Alex Caldwell.
The Happy Valley High School senior will be the center of attention in a brandnew roofed pavilion right behind the school that he is responsible for creating.
Caldwell will become the newest Eagle Scout and the new Happy Valley pavilion was his service project that he planned and brought into existence.
The Eagle Scout is the highest achievement of rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. Only 4% of Scouts have achieved this exaltedrank.
Caldwell is the son of Jason and Shaina Caldwell. He began scouting nine years ago as a Cub Scout and kept going. He is a member 516th Troop in Elizabethton.
He is currently participating in the middle college program offered by the Carter County School System and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. Upon graduation, he plans to take the diesel mechanics course at TCAT Elizabethton, which lasts 20 months.
His school experience inspired him to devote his service project to Happy Valley, and it is certainly an ambitious project.
“I built it so they can use it as an outdoor classroom when the weather is nice,” Caldwell said. It features six picnic tables on a 22x32 concrete slab. There is a roof overhead.
To pay for the project, Caldwell had many months of fundraisers and other projects. But now it is Now complete, and he will leave it to his alma mater andits sturdy construction should keep his memory alive at the school for quite a while. The Eagle Scout designation he receives this afternoon in the pavilion will last a lifetime.