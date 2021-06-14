By January, Agape Women's Services plans to move down West Walnut Street to a building it's renovating across from the Model Mill.
The nonprofit's forthcoming spot at 515 W. Walnut St. used to be Creative Signs. Agape, currently located at 817 W. Walnut St., Suite 5A, has been situated on West Walnut for more than 20 years.
"We’re thrilled to have a building crafted specifically for our needs and our clients' needs," said Director Beth Koscak. "This new location will more than double our current space, which will allow our organization to grow, enabling us to offer our services to more people and hopefully find even more ways to serve, love and encourage the community."
The cost of the project is $1.25 million, money that Koscak said the organization has raised through the generosity of multiple donors. Agape has raised 96% of that budget throughout the last year.
Koscak said Agape Women's Services provides lab-grade pregnancy testing, pregnancy consultations, ultrasounds and testing for sexually transmitted infections. The organization also offers a range of parenting education and life skills classes that include personalized plans, peer-to-peer discussions and post-abortion services.
"We strive to offer the community judgment-free support, resources, mentoring and evidence-based education to empower individuals to make healthy choices for emotional, physical and spiritual well-being," Koscak said.
"Our name, Agape, means unconditional love. We are devoted to loving and serving all our clients before, during and after an unintended pregnancy."
Koscak said the organization is "beyond excited" about the rehabilitation of West Walnut Street. Johnson City commissioners are scheduled to consider awarding the bid for the project during a meeting this Thursday.
"As an organization that has been on the street for over 20 years, we have long seen the street’s potential and look forward to the project’s completion," Koscak said. "Agape has loved being a part of the culture of West Walnut and the Tree Streets, and we think this project will enhance and display all the best elements the community has to offer."