District Attorney General Ken Baldwin confirmed Friday that an altercation occurred between the two men involved in a deadly shooting earlier this week in Washington County.
The victim was identified as Randall M. Gardner, 56, 1915 Marbleton Road, Unicoi.
“This is a situation that occurred between two people,” Baldwin said. “I don’t see anything that would indicate that this would reoccur with anyone else. It boils down to a personal situation between them.”
The shooting took place at the Crossroads Country Store at 3054 Highway 81S — where the highway intersects with Tenn. Highway 107.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been tight-lipped about the investigation, and Baldwin said that at this time he couldn’t speak freely about what happened either.
“We know who the shooter is,” Baldwin said. “There was an altercation that resulted in injury to the shooter, who then reacted by shooting the victim. I don’t see any danger to the public at large.”
Officials have not classified the shooting as a homicide or murder at this time.
“The bottom line is at the conclusion of the investigation, the grand jury is going to review this matter,” he said.
Investigators have interviewed witnesses and others all week, Baldwin said.