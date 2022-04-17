ELIZABETHTON — After enduring a pandemic and a flood, the Peters Hollow Egg Fight was back in business on Easter Sunday.
One of the oldest traditions in Carter County, the egg fight had a two-year hiatus, which means this was the 197th battle over the past 199 years since the egg fight started in 1823. It is not really a fight. It is more like a joust, where a contestant armed with a hen egg taps the end with another egg held by an opponent. The one with the cracked egg discards that one for another one of his or her fighting eggs.
A good-sized crowd gathered in the back yard of Norman Peters at 1:30 p.m. for Sunday's battles and everyone was happy to be back. Since early voting is now underway for the Carter County Republican primary election, several politicians also observed tradition by bringing their campaigns to the egg fight. But the gathering quickly became what it has become in recent years, a chance for the Peters Family and the neighbors in Peters Hollow to hold a big reunion that dwarfs the gatherings in Peters Hollow for Christmas and Thanksgiving.
“People look forward to seeing their kin folks on Easter Sunday,” Jamie Peters told the Johnson City Press back when the 2020 egg fight was cancelled because of COVID-19. “Many travel from other states to visit and carry on the tradition.”
Tradition was followed this year and it began with a prayer for those who died in the past three years; including Nell Lewis; Clifford Peters, one of the founders and long-time chief of the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department; and Jerry Peters, one of the most prolific champions of the egg fight. He raised his own chickens and developed techniques to make their shells harder. He stockpiled his hardest eggs for his family, leading to many egg fight champions.
It was appropriate that this year’s first- and second-place finishers in the adult division would be Jerry Peters' grandchildren. First place went to granddaughter Joy Henry and second place went to grandson Matthew Peters. Even more appropriate, Matthew’s father, Jeff Peters, has taken up Jerry’s mission and is now raising hens that lay really hard eggs for the family to use in the egg fight. It was evident by this year’s results that Jerry must have given his secrets to Jeff.
When Joy cracked Matthew’s last egg to become champion, tears came to her eyes. She is a previous champion and she was not crying over the victory, but because of memories of her grandfather and how much the egg fight meant to him.
It was also a family affair in some of the children’s contests. Cousins Corbin Edwards and Owen Kemp finished first and second in the junior division for children 7-12. In the children’s division, ages 4-6, Elias Rodgers was first and Avery Edwards was second.
The winner in the baby category did not let a schedule get in the way of claiming the title of youngest champion. Solomon Jude Maupin, 13 days old, won the championship, overcoming the obstacle that he was not even scheduled to be born until April 16. Instead, he was almost a couple of weeks premature, being born on April 4. Second place went to 6-months-old Levi Arnold.
This year's egg fight almost required a change in location. Last summer, a storm ran into the summit of Iron Mountain, causing Peters Branch to be swell from its normal gentle waterway into a flash flood. The water hit Norman Peters' property very hard. Water was 16 inches deep, leaving mud, rocks and boulders all through the egg fight grounds.
Norman said a lot of work had to go into cleaning up after the flood, including spending days on a tractor with a front loader moving the rocks back into the channel. He did not have flood insurance, so he had to do a lot of the work himself at 79 years old.
“That was the first time in my lifetime that a flood like that happened," he said. "If it had not been for the people of Fairview Baptist Church, I don’t know what I would have done. The whole church, men and women, worked two days to clean up the property.”