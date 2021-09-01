ELIZABETHTON — After sustaining damage to several roads in a flooding in the Stoney Creek community just 12 days ago, Carter County Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh said the county was more fortunate with Hurricane Ida.
Colbaugh said the roads and drains were able to withstand the rains brought by Ida on Tuesday night and much of Wednesday. Colbaugh said he was glad the storm did not add to his list of road repairs, which his crews are still working on.
“We are still working in Grindstaff Hollow, Peters Hollow, Liberty Hollow and Dry Hollow,” Colbaugh said. Most of the damage is to road crossings of streams, where the roads were washed out. “We just got the upper end of Peters Hollow fixed,” Colbaugh said. Although there is still a couple of weeks of work left to do, Colbaugh said all roads are passable, by using barriers to guide traffic around the sections still in need of repair.
Colbaugh said he sees a pattern in the damage brought by the Aug. 20 storm. The roads which were damaged were the ones that went all the way back to the edge of Iron Mountain. Other parallel roads which did not provide a major drainage for Iron Mountain did not sustain heavy damage. Colbaugh said it appears that there must have been a major cloudburst on the top of the mountain, which sent a huge amount of water down onto Grindstaff Hollow, Peters Hollow and other roads.
That pattern was also seen in Johnson County, Colbaugh said. The ridge at the top of Iron Mountain provides the county boundary between Carter and Johnson counties. He said the water not only ran down to Carter County, but also ran down to Butler and Johnson County, causing similar damage to roads in that jurisdiction.