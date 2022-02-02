After a surge that coincided with the arrival of the highly transmissible omicron variant, both major school systems in Washington County are now seeing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases.
Initially hitting a peak of 416 on Jan. 21, total cases among Johnson City Schools faculty and students have dropped to 120 as of Wednesday.
Specifically, the system reported 93 students positive with COVID-19 and 27 staff, a decline from 345 students and 71 employees on Jan. 21.
Washington County Schools has witnessed a similar reduction over the same period, dropping from 381 on Jan. 21 (307 students and 74 employees) to 97 on Wednesday (74 students and 23 employees).
Both systems have roughly 8,000 students.
Johnson City Schools experienced another surge last August, when total cases rose to a high of 205 on Aug. 20 before steadily declining over the course of September.
Johnson City implemented a mask requirement on Aug. 17 and Washington County on Aug. 23.
The city and county mask policies both included the choice for parents to opt their children out of the mandate. In the city, that ultimately extended to roughly a quarter of the system's students.
Both Johnson City and Washington County schools lifted their policies in November after Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation limiting the circumstances under which schools can enforce masking.
Contact tracing, once performed with the help of school medical staff, is now the sole responsibility of the Northeast Regional Health Department.
Johnson City Schools releases new COVID-19 data three times a week, and Washington County Schools reports daily. Neither system currently reports quarantine numbers.