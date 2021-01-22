During a summer dominated by protests against racial injustice, Johnson City leaders started holding meetings with local protest organizers and community members to discuss ways to improve equity in the city.
In that vein, city commissioners heard a proposal Thursday to create a new community equity advisory board, which advocates say would work with government leaders and community members to ensure inclusion regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
“The end goal is that we make sure that all of our citizens are being treated equitably across the board,” said Commissioner Jenny Brock.
Brock, who brought the idea to the commission, said she learned a lot talking to protesters last year.
“It became a real reckoning for me personally to realize that we didn’t have anything in our city where the voices of all our citizens could be heard,” she told commissioners. “Some of our citizens who work in certain businesses or who have friendships and networks throughout the city, can certainly reach the city a lot easier than other citizens.”
According to a draft proposal shared with commissioners, the advisory board would consist of 11 city residents appointed to two-year terms.
The committee would act as an advisory board for the City Commission, provide quarterly reports to the body, develop a budget for community equity initiatives, complete a community gap analysis, gather input through town hall meetings and focus groups and create a community equity plan.
The draft proposal also says the body would engage a community equity manager to serve as a liaison between the board and city officials.
Daryl Carter, a history professor at East Tennessee State University, told commissioners Thursday that equity and inclusion are an essential part of improving quality of life and prosperity in Johnson City.
“All too often people in our own city feel disconnected and divorced … from our city government and that cannot be allowed to continue,” he said.
Carter said the advisory board could help underserved residents establish a direct connection to the City Commission to discuss public policy and how, for example, the city spends tax dollars or supports schools. It would also help residents have a larger voice in city government, he said.
Commissioner John Hunter said he’s not against the idea, but he’s unsure what another volunteer board would do to improve equity and inclusion.
“Some of the things I heard kind of sound like things we already do,” he said, referencing as an example the city’s JC 101 course, an educational program that acts as an introduction to city government.
“I worry about putting additional layers into government that make it even more confusing for everybody,” he said.
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said everyone on the commission values equity.
“When you start talking about a group with labels like equity and inclusion, there’s sort of code language there that heterosexual white males need not apply, and the truth of it is our underrepresented populations, the ones who look to City Hall and feel powerless, are more likely to look like that than these other minorities,” he said. “Now, that doesn’t mean we don’t have problems in these other areas.”
Wise said he’d rather appoint underrepresented populations to “real boards and real commissions” where they would have “real authority.”
“If we want to invite their input and participation let’s put them at the table where the adults are sitting,” he said. “I feel like this commission and commissions that have been before us in my tenure have done a very good job of being sensitive to opportunities to ensure underrepresented groups are afforded a seat at the table.”
Vice Mayor Todd Fowler told the Press that establishing an advisory body to handle issues like this is a good idea, but he doesn’t believe it’s necessary to have another standing committee that has members appointed by the City Commission.
“My only worry is equality versus equity,” Fowler said. “Because there’s a big difference between those two, and I believe in equality for everybody. But equity sometimes gets to be, ‘You owe us, and how are we going to catch up?’”
Commissioner Aaron T. Murphy said he supports community equity, but he’s unsure if an appointed board is the answer. He said the city needs to have an ongoing conversation about these issues.
“It’s not an overnight fix,” he said. “This is not appoint a board and let them do the work and make recommendations. The commission needs to get in the weeds as well.”