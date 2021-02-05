Johnson City commissioners have placed a memo in City Manager Pete Peterson’s personnel file documenting their concerns after an outside investigation into his treatment of a city employee.
The board voted unanimously to take that action during their meeting Thursday.
Commissioners received a report from Knoxville attorney Benjamin Lauderback late last year that found Peterson unnecessarily berated but didn’t threaten the job of a fire prevention officer, Roger Davis.
Peterson chastised Davis after he looped the State Fire Marshal’s Office in on a conversation about using the former Ashe Street Courthouse to house homeless people with COVID-19.
Lauderback did, however, hear from multiple people that Peterson’s management style “can and does cross the border of profane and demeaning.”
Commissioners have said they intend to factor Lauderback’s report into their annual evaluation of Peterson, which they put on hold in the fall while they waited for the attorney’s findings.
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said the report will still be part of Peterson’s evaluation, but the board did not want the performance review to be seen as a direct response to Lauderback’s report. Instead, it’s designed to be a holistic review of the city manager’s performance over the course of the year.
“We thought the issues raised by the Lauderback report warranted some commission response and documentation and so thus the memo,” Wise said.
Wise said he hopes to have Human Resources Director Steve Willis compile feedback from commissioners and send the full performance review to Peterson and commissioners in March. Wise has also asked former Commissioner Larry Calhoun to participate in the evaluation.
Wise said the commission is trying to respond in a measured way to the report.
“This is the one documented incident that we have, and we’re trying to be proportional in our response and in recognizing a 30-year career with the city,” he said.
In the memo, commissioners rebuked Peterson for his reaction to Davis’ decision. The City Commission has established a set of governing principles, the memo said, and Peterson did not meet that standard or show effective leadership in handling communication about the former Ashe Street Courthouse.
“Your intent, during a City-wide State of Emergency — to cut through red tape in order to house COVID at risk homeless individuals — was certainly admirable, but the impact on Mr. Davis from your berating, unprofessional, and coarse manner was significant,” the memo said.
Lauderback also evaluated Peterson’s management style, and commissioners said multiple witnesses told the attorney that, while they had not been personally subject to a “tirade” from the city manager, they have seen Peterson “demean” other subordinates, including department heads.
“This behavior is not acceptable and must change immediately,” commissioners wrote.
The memo also addresses internal communication at the city, noting that the way information is communicated and by whom can distort its original intent, causing an unforeseen impact on employees.
As an example, the memo points to an objective commissioners laid out for Peterson in 2019-20 to make the city more business friendly.
“While the Commission knows the intent of each objective, without effective communication employees several layers removed from leadership could be concerned about how it may impact their jobs and performance,” the memo says. “Our intent was for continued improvement, the impact could have been unwelcome change.”
Multiple layers of communication make it difficult for the original intent of a message to be maintained, the memo said.
“Knowing that, we must do better and it begins with us — the Commission with a set of expectations for deliberate and effective communication so the intent of our actions is known at all levels of the organization,” commissioners said to Peterson. “In short, communications must improve throughout the organization and that starts with you.”