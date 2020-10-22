Tennesseans disposed of 26,000 pounds of unneeded medication during a prescription drug take back event last year.
Nationally, organizers typically set aside two days each year to encourage residents to drop off excess prescription medications at designated sites, but because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the take-back event normally held in April was canceled.
Anthony Jackson, prevention director with the Tennessee Department of Substance Abuse Services, said the date in October has renewed importance this year for people who need to get rid of prescription drugs that may have built up over the last several months.
“There are people ... where this is the time that they dispose of their unused opioids, their unused prescriptions,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to really gain back some sense of normalcy.”
In Washington County, residents will be able to visit two drive-thru locations during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 24: One at the Johnson City Police Department headquarters at 601 E. Main St. and the other at the Jonesborough Fire Department at 123 Boone St. The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19, people dropping off medication this year won’t have to get out of their vehicle and will be able to instead hand off their medication from their car to organizers working at the sites on Saturday. The medication they drop off will be incinerated. Workers also typically conduct a brief, anonymous survey, asking how participants found out about the event.
Washington County does have several permanent drop boxes that are accessible throughout the year. They are located at the Johnson City Police Department, Jonesborough Town Hall, the Washington County Detention Center, West Town Pharmacy and the Johnson City Medical Center pharmacy.
Jackson said there are roughly 330 permanent collection boxes set up across the state, which has grown from 30 in just a few years.
Jennifer Berven, director of a drug abuse prevention organization called the Insight Alliance in Washington County, said some permanent locations were inaccessible for a few months because of the lockdown.
The Associated Press reports that drug overdose deaths in the U.S. appear to be on track to reach an all-time high this year, a trend that experts say is driven by isolation and disruptions to treatment caused by the pandemic.
Now more than ever, Berven said, it’s important control the abuse of medication, which could potentially be diverted and cause harm. With kids spending more time at home, she also urged parents to lock up their prescription drugs.
Berven has estimated anecdotally that about 10% of the prescription drugs organizers receive are controlled substances, but more than half of people end up dropping off at least one.
Since it started hosting the drug take back events in 2010, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says that it has collected roughly 12.7 million pounds, or 6,350 tons, of prescription medication.
Jackson said the days typically act as an opportunity to educate people on overdose prevention.
“If we can help people ... increase their perception of risk and they know what the outcomes are, they’re better equipped to handle themselves,” he said.
Visit www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov for a full list of take back locations in Northeast Tennessee.
Events will also be held in Sullivan County at the Food City store in Blountville at 1921 Tenn. Highway 394, and the Food City store in Kingsport at 1205 N. Eastman Road.