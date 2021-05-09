With the pandemic in full swing, Johnson City built its fiscal year 2021 budget around the idea that revenues would drop and economic activity would be extremely limited.
That didn’t end up being the case.
“Revenues during FY21 have been extraordinarily better than what we budgeted and significantly better than what we would have normally anticipated in a normal year,” City Manager Pete Peterson said.
Why? Peterson thinks there are a few reasons.
With people being unable to travel, discretionary money traditionally spent elsewhere has gone to local retailers. Stimulus dollars from the federal government and enhanced unemployment benefits have also kept spending levels up, and the state is now in the first full year of new rules for online sales tax collection, which has further boosted revenues.
Although the city had originally planned for “gloom and doom” in both the FY20 and FY21 budgets, the influx of federal money and new sales tax revenue helped keep things on an even keel.
Now officials are in the middle of planning for fiscal year 2022.
“FY20 and FY21 were kind of anomalies,” Peterson said. “They were atypical in what we would see in a fiscal year in terms of revenues.”
In developing the fiscal year 22 budget, staff have had to review the linear progression of revenues in fiscal year 18 and fiscal year 19. With federal funds eventually tapering off, Peterson doesn’t anticipate revenues will continue to grow at the rate the city has seen for the past 15 months.
“We’re trying to build a budget that reflects traditional revenue growth ... and factors in that we don’t feel like that the influx of federal money will continue through FY22,” he said.
As they plan for fiscal year 22, commissioners have heard a presentation about Johnson City’s general fund budget, which funds the day-to-day business of city government. On Thursday, they heard a series of requests from quasi-governmental agencies, including the Johnson City Development Authority, Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau and Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services.
Commissioners still need to review the proposed water/sewer and school budgets. The city’s overall budget typically clocks in at around $250 million. The City Commission plans to vote on the budget across three readings in June.
What’s in the budget?
In order to make the government more competitive with other employers in the public and private sectors, Johnson City’s proposed general fund budget includes about $1.35 million for a 4% pay plan adjustment for employees. This would mark the fourth year in a row that employees have received raise.
“Even after all of these adjustments, we’re still in the middle of the pack when we compare ourselves to other local governments,” Peterson said. “It’s very important that we get our pay scale to where it’s competitive because everyone right now is experiencing a shortage of workers ... and a very difficult time in recruiting new employees.”
The city is also budgeting for a $537,000 increase in debt service payments, which will cover the debt issuance for the revitalization of West Walnut Street. The proposed budget includes $8.5 million in general obligation bonds for year one of improvements to the corridor.
Aside from water and sewer projects, Peterson said, the upgrades to West Walnut will probably be one of the biggest capital projects the city has performed in the past 25 years.
The city is also preparing for a series of park projects, which includes the installation of a new playground and exercise area at Kiwanis Park, thanks to a $750,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee.
In conjunction with the Tennessee Golf Foundation, the city is also putting in a teaching center at Pine Oaks Golf Course. The foundation is funding the cost of construction, and the city has budgeted $200,000 to conduct site prep and extend utilities to the new structure.
Additionally, the proposed budget includes funding to replace about a dozen pieces of capital equipment that originally went into service in the mid- to late-1990s. The city is also buying several school buses, which will replace existing vehicles and also ensure the school system has the capacity to handle the transition to two middle schools in 2022.
Overall, city staff is budgeting for about $94 million in revenue and about $97.7 million in expenses in its general fund. The difference will come out of the city’s unobligated fund balance.