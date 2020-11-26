ELIZABETHTON — While there will be plenty of shoppers taking advantage of today’s Black Friday sales, the merchants of downtown Elizabethton are reminding shoppers of a local and unique sale Saturday.
Downtown merchants in Elizabethton will again mark Small Business Saturday at many businesses on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. Most businesses will be open with special hours and big savings to attract shoppers downtown when the inventory stocked for Christmas is at its best.
Some of the participating business include:
• Building Five One Eight, with storewide deals and specials all day.
• Powers Coffee, offering 10 percent off your purchase.
• Jiggy Rays, offering $7 sandwiches and 20% off for anyone with receipt from downtown business.
• Riverside Taphouse, offering a free 5 ounce pour with the purchase of as $25 gift card — New merchandise and collector growler pre-sale (only 20 available).
• TLC Massage, offering 20% off all products, 45 giveaways and prizes.
• Doe River Aesthetics and Weight Loss, $50 gift card for $40; $100 gift card for $80; $500 gift card for $450.
•Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce in Downtown Elizabethton.
After finishing your Small Business Saturday shopping, stop by the new offices of the Chamber from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday to have your presents gift wrapped. Proceeds for the wrapping will go to the 117 Isaiah House.