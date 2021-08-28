I wrote a column back in 2010 that began: “Afghanistan. Where is it, and why has it been a thorn in the paws of so many great empires?”
That column came as a result of a conversation I had with East Tennessee State University journalism professor Jack Mooney, who died earlier this year. Dr. Mooney told me told me that Afghanistan was a topic the late George Kelly, a former editorial director of this newspaper and revered educator, often ruminated on.
Kelly, he explained, was a marvelous communicator who could expand on a single word. Mooney, who was his colleague in the communications department at ETSU, said Kelly’s lecture on Afghanistan was one of his best. Kelly told students that Afghanistan was the perfect topic for an editorial on a slow news day.
“When there is nothing else to write about, you can always write about Afghanistan,” Mooney remembered Kelly telling his students.
Why Afghanistan? Well, why not? It is a country that not many Americans know anything about, Kelly said. Forty years ago, many in this country would have been hard pressed to pick out Afghanistan on a globe. Many today would still find it difficult to find on a map.
And nothing ever really happens in Afghanistan — right?
Last week, I ran across one of Kelly’s editorials on Afghanistan. It appeared in the Sept 9, 1963, issue of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
In it he wrote: “Afghanistan has been symbolic of remoteness. Editorial writers have an expression, ‘writing about Afghanistan.’ They mean waxing profound about distant places while ignoring the home front.”
Of course, Kelly’s 1963 editorial predated the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan that ended in a humiliating defeat for the communists. It was also decades before the Taliban took control of the government and provided safe harbor to al-Qaida.
And George Kelly was not alive to see the mighty U.S. military set against Afghanistan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Now, nearly two decades after first declaring war on the Taliban, President Joe Biden has decided to stick to his predecessor’s timetable regarding the withdrawal of American troops. As we have seen in the past few weeks, it hasn’t gone well.
The Taliban has swept quickly across the country and has essentially retaken control of the government. The chaotic images from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul has reminded many Americans of a day in 1975 when similar scenes were being broadcast from the U.S. embassy in Saigon.
In all, more than 2,400 American soldiers have died since Operation Enduring Freedom began nearly 20 years ago.
A native of Carter County was one of its first casualties. Donnie Davis of Watauga was a member of an Army special services unit charged with protecting Hamid Karzai — who at the time was being portrayed by the George W. Bush administration as the George Washington of Afghanistan — in the opening months of the war.
Davis, known by his colleagues as J.D., and two other solders were killed on Dec. 5, 2001, when a bomb was dropped too close to American forces. Karzai was slightly wounded in the blast, but would later be elected president of Afghanistan.
Davis and his colleagues sacrificed themselves for Karzai, who — at times — seemed a bit erratic. His eccentricity hampered early efforts to set a firm deadline for foreign troops to leave his country.
Karzai had originally endorsed President Obama’s stated exit goal of 2014, a date that by the time of my column on Afghanistan in 2010 seemed too far down the road for many who voted for Obama in 2008.
Obviously, Obama failed to meet his goals in removing American troops from Afghanistan. Karzai’s unstable government and a resurgence of militant forces in the country were largely to blame.
While running for president in 2016, Donald Trump also vowed to remove American troops from Afghanistan. And so here we are, more than four years later, finally watching it happen.
Biden and others have said there is really no good time to exit Afghanistan. Maybe, but this way doesn’t seem right.
As George Kelly wrote nearly 58 years ago: “Afghanistan is not so remote from the U.S. sphere of influence. No country is any more.”