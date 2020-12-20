The Tennessee Department of Health reported more than 1,200 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state’s eight northeastern counties over the weekend, pushing the defined active cases in the community higher.
The state’s daily reporting system was overwhelmed by case volume Saturday, according to the Health Department, making Sunday’s report two days of data.
Of the 1,265 new cases reported over the weekend in the region, 491 were reported from Saturday and 774 from Sunday. Sunday’s new case count set a record for new cases reported in a single day.
The majority of the weekend’s new cases, 704, were reported in Sullivan and Washington counties, the region’s more populous areas.
Four people’s deaths were attributed to the virus on Saturday, three in Sullivan County and one in Washington. The 58 deaths reported in the region since Monday set a new record for weekly deaths.
The increase in new cases outpaced the 746 cases moved to inactive status, sending the active case count on Sunday to 5,676, the most ever reported.
Statewide, 16,036 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend, 6,347 on Saturday and 9,689 on Sunday. The weekend death toll was 111, 57 reported Saturday and 54 Sunday.
Hospitalizations fall from peak
Ballad Health reported 305 COVID-19 patients across its facilities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. That patient census was a decrease from Friday’s peak of 328.
Fifty-seven of those patients were in intensive care and 37 were on ventilators.
In the last week, Ballad reported 114 deaths and an average positive test rate of 22.7%.
According to state data, nine new hospitalizations were reported in Northeast Tennessee over the weekend.