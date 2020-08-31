The number of active novel coronavirus infections rose again Monday for the sixth straight day, though the number of new active infections is the smallest increase reported since July 4.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 71 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 6,423.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks: Carter 23.56, Greene 21.82, Hancock 8.67, Hawkins 11.32, Johnson 23.30, Sullivan 19.76, Unicoi 16.39 and Washington 15.18.
- 89 total deaths in the upper eight counties. No new deaths were reported on Monday.
- 64 new recoveries for a total of 2,991.
- 3,343 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 11, Greene 6, Hancock 0, Hawkins 2, Johnson 0, Sullivan 25, Unicoi 4, Washington 23.
- Active cases by county: Carter 585, Greene 526, Hancock 63, Hawkins 446, Johnson 291, Sullivan 436, Unicoi 135, Washington 861.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee's active infection count remained at a record level on Monday, though there were only seven new active infections — the smallest increase since seven new infections were reported between July 3 and July 4. The total number of active infections in the region was 3,343 as of Monday afternoon.
Overall, only Carter, Hancock and Unicoi counties are seeing their highest number of current infections, with that number down from peak levels in Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan and Washington counties. Greene, Hawkins, Johnson and Washington each reported a decrease in active cases on Monday.
Since Aug. 1, active cases in Northeast Tennessee have increased by 69.35%.
Despite the rise in active cases, the average number of new cases per day declined for the fourth straight week last week, with 74.3 new cases per day reported between Aug. 24-30. The region's peak for new cases was between July 20-26, when there was an average of 115.7 new cases per day.
This week's numbers may be skewed, as the Tennessee Department of Health announced on Twitter that there will be higher caseloads due to a laboratory disruption that's occurred since Friday. It did not say which counties will be affected, or if this is a statewide issue.
No new deaths were reported in the upper eight counties on Monday. The region recorded 40 new deaths — 44% of its total — over the last 14 days.
There were only 442 new tests reported on Monday, a significant decrease from last week's average of 985. The positive test percentage for Monday was 14.93%.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health had 115 novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations across its facilities Monday, an increase of 24 since Friday.
Though the health care system does not report current COVID-19 hospitalizations on weekends, Monday's increase could be among the largest single-day increases that Ballad has reported throughout the pandemic. The largest increase in hospitalizations was 16 on July 26. Monday's total is the third-largest number of hospitalizations, 10 below the system's peak of 125.
Twenty-six of those inpatients were in intensive care, and 16 others were on ventilators. Six more patients were awaiting test results, and there were 29 available COVID-19 beds available.
There were six new hospitalizations reported in Northeast Tennessee on Monday: Three in Washington County, two in Carter County and one in Unicoi County. Sullivan County's total was reduced by one. Sullivan (129), Washington (80), Carter (64), Greene (55) and Hawkins (50) have all reported more than 50 hospitalizations.
Cases among school-aged children
There were four new cases reported among children 5-18 years old on Monday, with all reported in Washington County. A total of 630 cases have been reported in this age group since the start of the pandemic, with Washington (182), Sullivan (128) and Greene (109) counties each reporting more than 100 cases.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University had nine active cases — eight students and one employee — as of Monday afternoon, with 10 currently quarantined in ETSU housing, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard.
ETSU does not say how many positive cases are quarantined on campus, saying only that quarantined includes "on-campus residents identified as close contacts of someone with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test; also includes symptomatic individuals awaiting COVID-19 test results."
In addition to those infected and under quarantine, there have been 118 reported recoveries: 100 students and 18 employees. These numbers are not total numbers throughout the pandemic, but are instead totals since the week of June 28.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home had 344 cases attributed to it as of Monday afternoon, with 50 active cases and 283 convalescent cases. 11 have died.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,818 new cases for a total of 154,933 since tracking began in March. 151,250 confirmed and 3,683 probable.
- 7 new deaths reported for a total of 1,754.
- 38 new hospitalizations for a total of 6,878 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 30, there were 784 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 126 more listed as pending.
- 11,952 new tests for a total of 2.19 million.
- 2,095 new recoveries for a total of 116,864.
Analysis
Active cases in Tennessee dropped on Monday, following an overall downward trend that's been developing since the end of July. Active cases are down 5% since July 26 when the number of active cases began to flatten. Active cases are down 10.31% from their peak of 40,492 on Aug. 9.
Tennessee reported seven new fatalities on Monday — breaking a week-long streak of days with 20-plus deaths.
Hospitalizations in the state are trending down, and have been since late July. On Aug. 30 (the latest day for which data is available), there were 784 hospitalizations in the state, a slight increase from Aug. 29, but the second consecutive day that number was below 800. Of those hospitalized, there are 293 in the ICU and 142 on ventilators. There are an additional 126 people awaiting test results, with 20 in the ICU and 13 on ventilators.
The state reported 1,818 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, though just over half of those are connected to an outbreak at the South Central Correctional Facility in Wayne County, which reported 965 cases of COVID-19. This outbreak skews some of the numbers, particularly the total new case count and the percent positivity rate, which was 15.7% on Monday.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.