38 new cases reported in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday
The number of active novel coronavirus infections in Northeast Tennessee fell for the first time in more than 40 days as the region reported its smallest single-day case increase since July 22. July 22 was an anomalous day for the region, with testing statistics misreported by the state. The previous lowest new case increase was July 6.
Four new deaths from the virus were reported in the region, tying the single-day record.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 38 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 4,397.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 26.60, Greene 21.10, Hancock 13.00, Hawkins 30.56, Johnson 86.76, Sullivan 18.86, Unicoi 23.19 and Washington 27.88.
- 43 total deaths in the upper eight counties. There were four new deaths reported on Tuesday in Greene (one), Hawkins (two) and Sullivan (one) counties.
- 78 new recoveries for a total of 1,637.
- 2,717 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 8, Greene 0, Hancock 0, Hawkins 2, Johnson 3, Sullivan 11, Unicoi -1, Washington 14.
- Active cases by county: Carter 388, Greene 339, Hancock 55, Hawkins 347, Johnson 244, Sullivan 333, Unicoi 98, Washington 913.
Data analysis
For the first time since June 30, 42 days ago, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee dropped — falling by 45 from Monday, with five counties seeing their active case counts fall.
Washington County saw its active case total drop for the second time this month. The last decrease prior to that was on July 2 when the region had only 28 active cases. Other counties reporting decreases were: Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan and Unicoi.
Carter and Johnson counties saw their active case counts grow by two, while Hancock County’s total stayed steady at 55.
There were four new deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday, tying the single-day record set twice last week. There were no new deaths reported Monday after a record week last week. New deaths were reported in Greene, Hawkins and Sullivan counties.
There were 78 new recoveries reported on Tuesday, just one-shy of the single-day record set yesterday. There are 1,637 total recoveries — about 37% of all cases.
Testing remained down on Tuesday, though the positive test rate fell with it — down to 6.9% from over 14% on Monday. There were only 703 new tests reported in the region on Tuesday, a drop from Monday’s 771. The 737 test average per day is a substantial drop from last week’s average of around 1,200. The previous week, the region averaged about 1,600 new tests per day.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a slightly lower number of COVID-19 inpatients on Tuesday, with 119 patients. The number of patients in intensive care also dropped, down to 22 from 29 on Monday.
The healthcare system also reported one additional person under investigation for a total of 14, while the number of patients on ventilators remained steady at 13. Capacity remained fairly steady, with one additional bed available.
There have been 82 fatalities reported in Ballad’s 21-county coverage area of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Of those 82, 20 have been reported in the last seven days.
The region reported 10 new hospitalizations across four counties, with Carter (one), Hawkins (two), Sullivan (five) and Washington (two) adding to their total. So far this week, 19 Northeast Tennesseans have been hospitalized, for a monthly total of 86. Last month’s record total was 146.
Cases among school-aged children
There were two new cases among school-aged children in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday, both reported in Sullivan County. Greene County’s total was reduced by one.
Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 458 cases in the 5-18 age group in the region.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home had 260 cases of COVID-19 attributed to it as of Tuesday afternoon, with seven fatalities and 166 recoveries.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,001 new cases for a total of 124,915 since tracking began in March. 123,006 confirmed and 1,909 probable.
- 38 new deaths reported for a total of 1,271.
- 125 new hospitalizations for a total of 5,464 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 10, there were 1,113 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 265 more listed as pending.
- 12,785 new tests for a total of 1.73 million.
- 2,143 new recoveries for a total of 85,313.
Analysis
The state reported a record 125 new hospitalizations on Tuesday as new cases began to fall.
Just a day after the state reported that concurrent hospitalizations fell below 1,000 for the first time in weeks, that total shot back up to 1,113, with another 265 under investigation. Of the confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, the state reports that 405 are in the ICU and 176 are on ventilators.
Of those cases still under investigation, there are 38 people in ICUs and nine on ventilators.
The number of new cases and active infections, however, dropped on Tuesday, as it appears the state has hit a plateau. In fact, it appears as though the trend for new cases is falling.
Despite this, the state also recorded its second-highest single-day total for deaths with 38.
Testing was down substantially again, with just 12,785 new tests reported. In recent weeks, testing numbers hardly dipped below 20,000, and surpassed 30,000 regularly.
The positive test rate on Tuesday was 7.8%.