Northeast Tennessee reported its largest single-day COVID-19 death toll on Tuesday as active cases fell in conjunction with a record number of new recoveries.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 53 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 5,169.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks: Carter 27.23, Greene 25.96, Hancock 8.67, Hawkins 27.17, Johnson 70.69, Sullivan 17.10, Unicoi 17.99 and Washington 21.37.
- 53 total deaths in the upper eight counties. There were five new deaths reported on Tuesday: Three in Carter County, one in Sullivan County and one in Washington County.
- 136 new recoveries for a total of 2,072.
- 3,044 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 5, Greene 18, Hancock 0, Hawkins 6, Johnson 4, Sullivan 10, Unicoi 0, Washington 10.
- Active cases by county: Carter 480, Greene 436, Hancock 57, Hawkins 416, Johnson 297, Sullivan 314, Unicoi 107, Washington 937.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee reported five new fatalities on Tuesday, a record number for a single day, bringing the weekly death toll up to eight. The deaths, reported in Carter (three), Sullivan (one) and Washington (one), pushed the total number of deaths in the region to 53. The most deaths recorded in a week was 13 between Aug. 3-9.
The total number of active cases in Northeast Tennessee fell by 88 on Tuesday, dropping the region's total for the second consecutive day on Tuesday — the first time that has happened since June 11. If the active case count falls again on Wednesday, it will be the first time that has occurred since May. The region also reported 136 new recoveries, a single-day record that brought that total to 2,072 — or 40% of the region's total case count.
Still, active cases outnumber recoveries in seven of the region's eight counties — across the state, only 15 counties have active case counts that outnumber recoveries. Sullivan County is the only county in the region with more recoveries than active cases.
Testing was still down from previous weeks, though the positive test percentage dropped significantly, back down to around 5% — a common threshold that indicates whether an outbreak is coming under control. This is only one day, however, so it's important to recognize that this does not yet indicate a trend.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health facilities were treating 103 COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday afternoon, a decrease of eight from Monday. Of the 103 inpatients, there were 21 in intensive care, and 13 on ventilators. The healthcare system also reported 16 patients as under investigation
Despite the decrease in inpatients, capacity dropped as well, down to 38 beds from 43 on Monday.
There were nine new hospitalizations reported in the region on Tuesday, with five coming in Sullivan County. Greene (three) and Hawkins (one) counties also reported new hospitalizations. So far this week, 14 people have been hospitalized
Cases among school-aged children
Only one new case was reported among school-aged children on Tuesday, in Hawkins County. Johnson County's total was reduced by one, so the total number of cases in the 5-to-18 age group remained at 526.
Mountain Home VA
There were 55 active cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home as of Tuesday afternoon, in addition to 217 recoveries and eight fatalities. In total, 280 cases of the virus have been attributed to the facility.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Unicoi County extends mandate
Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely extended the county's mask mandate to Aug. 29 on Monday, the latest county to issue an extension.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,034 new cases for a total of 135,778 since tracking began in March. 133,281 confirmed and 2,497 probable.
- 39 new deaths reported for a total of 1,426.
- 100 new hospitalizations for a total of 5,981 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 18, there were 1,022 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 209 more listed as pending.
- 23,114 new tests for a total of 1.89 million.
- 2,084 new recoveries for a total of 96,896.
Analysis
Tennessee reported its second highest single-day death toll on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to just over 1,400. In two days, the weekly death toll is already at 60.
Hospitalizations increased by 100 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of current hospitalizations up past 1,000 after falling below that number for two days. Between the 1,022 COVID-19 inpatients and 209 awaiting test results, 384 are in intensive care and 183 are on ventilators.
The state's active case curve continues its flattened trend, with the number of active cases in the state falling for the second consecutive day. Since July 26, the number of active cases has remained between 37,000 and 40,000, only crossing the 40,000-mark twice. There were 37,456 active infections reported on Tuesday.
The positive test rate, similar to that of Northeast Tennessee, was 5.23%.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.