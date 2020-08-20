The number of active cases in Northeast Tennessee declined for the fourth-straight day on Thursday, the first time it’s declined for at least four days since May 17-21, when there were only 30 active cases in the region.
One new fatality was reported in Sullivan County, bringing the region’s death toll to 56.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 61 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 5,370.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks: Carter 27.23, Greene 25.96, Hancock 10.84, Hawkins 24.78, Johnson 56.63, Sullivan 15.02, Unicoi 18.79 and Washington 21.70.
- 56 total deaths in the upper eight counties. There was one new death reported in Sullivan County on Thursday.
- 69 new recoveries for a total of 2,396.
- 2,918 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 9, Greene 16, Hancock 3, Hawkins 7, Johnson 4, Sullivan 7, Unicoi 4, Washington 11.
- Active cases by county: Carter 507, Greene 470, Hancock 60, Hawkins 436, Johnson 299, Sullivan 241, Unicoi 118, Washington 787.
Data analysis
For the first time since mid-May, Northeast Tennessee has seen its active case count decrease for four straight days, dropping by nine on Thursday. If the active case count decreases again on Friday, it will be the first time active cases have decreased five days in a row since April 13-17. As of Thursday, there were 2,918 active infections.
The region’s 61 new cases meant that number was fewer than 100 for the third time this week. The average number of new cases daily in the region has dropped each week since July 27-Aug. 2, sitting at just 72.5 this week, compared to the peak of 143.7 between July 27-Aug. 2.
The Sullivan County death raised the county’s total to 21. Since Monday, 11 Northeast Tennesseans have died of COVID-19, just two below the single-week record set between Aug. 3-9. More than 50% of the region’s deaths have been reported since Aug. 3.
According to a data analysis from Milligan University’s Multimedia Journalism Program, Northeast Tennessee has seen its share of the state’s deaths increase from 1.38% on July 16 to 3.87% as of Aug. 20, while the region’s share of cases has followed a similar pattern. The region accounts for about 7.5% of the state’s population, so those numbers are still small compared to the region’s share of the population.
Testing was down to around 700 on Thursday, just a day after more than 2,000 new tests were reported on Wednesday. The positive test percentage increased slightly, as well, up to 9.8% after a positivity rate of 7.69% on Wednesday.
Carter County to get bump in cases
Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett said during a Health and Welfare Committee meeting on Tuesday that the county would see an additional 74 cases added to its total on Wednesday due to an error by the health department that misattributed where those cases were. Those cases had yet to appear in Carter County’s case count as of Thursday.
On Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Northeast Regional Health Office said the cases would be added “at some point this week,” and that the error was due to people living in ZIP codes that crossed counties. It’s likely the adjustment will mean Johnson and/or Washington counties will see a decrease in their case counts, as those two counties have the largest zip code overlap. Sullivan and Unicoi counties also share zip codes, but only have marginal overlap.
Johnson City nursing home reports two fatalities
Two residents at a Johnson City nursing home have died after contracting the novel coronavirus, the facility’s administrator confirmed Thursday afternoon.
Since reporting 30 cases among residents on Aug. 12, The Waters at Johnson City has seen 12 additional infections and its first two fatalities. Two residents have recovered. There was no mention of any cases among the facilities staff members.
“We are doing everything we can to stop the spread of this virus within our facility which includes weekly testing of all staff and residents,” a statement from The Waters said. “We have a dedicated isolation wing for COVID-19 positive residents. We are in close communication with local and State health officials to ensure we are taking every appropriate step.
“The safety and well being of our residents is our top priority and we are following recommended preventive measures until this terrible virus has been eradicated from our facility,” the statement continued. “Thank you for your prayers and well wishes at this crucial time.”
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health was treating 100 novel coronavirus patients Thursday morning, a decrease of four from Wednesday’s count, though the number of intensive care patients (23) remained steady. 13 patients were on ventilators. Forty patients are under investigation.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Ballad reported patient occupancy at 93.3% and ICU capacity at 90.7%. The system had 46 designated COVID-19 beds on Wednesday, with that number increasing to 52 on Thursday.
There were eight new hospitalizations reported in the region on Thursday: Three each in Sullivan and Washington counties and two in Carter County. There have been 33 hospitalizations this week, just over half of the record number (59) reported between Aug. 3-9. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 330 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region.
Cases among school-aged children
There were four new cases reported among school-aged children on Wednesday, two of which were in Greene County. Other cases were reported in Johnson and Sullivan counties. Washington County’s total was reduced by one.
Mountain Home VA
There were 303 cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home as of Thursday afternoon, with 231 recoveries and eight fatalities.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,375 new cases for a total of 139,175 since tracking began in March. 136,476 confirmed and 2,699 probable.
- 36 new deaths reported for a total of 1,488.
- 87 new hospitalizations for a total of 6,156 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 18, there were 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 194 more listed as pending.
- 23,047 new tests for a total of 1.94 million.
- 1,882 new recoveries for a total of 100,967.
Analysis
After dropping for four straight days, the number of active infections in the state dropped below37,000 for the first time since July 25, hitting 36,720 on Thursday. This number has remained flat for several weeks, but now appears to be on a downturn.
The number of deaths in the state remained high on Thursday, with 36 more Tennesseans dying from COVID-19 on Thursday. That number is the fourth-highest single-day death toll, and only the fifth time more than 30 deaths have been reported in one day. Two of those days occurred in the last three days. Since Monday, 122 Tennesseans have died — the fourth-highest single-week death toll with three days remaining. The most deaths recorded in a single week was 150 from Aug. 3-9.
Milligan’s analysis also looked at state’s share of the United States’ fatalities and total cases, and found that Tennessee has seen its share of the country’s cases increase from 1.96% to 2.43%, while the state’s share of deaths increased from 0.56% to 0.82%. Tennessee accounts for 2.08% of the country’s population.
There were 1,882 new recoveries reported on Thursday, pushing the statewide total past 100,000. Nearly three quarters of the state’s cases have recovered.
Testing was in the 20,000-range again on Thursday, with a positive test percentage of 7.37%.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.