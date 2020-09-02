Northeast Tennessee reported three new novel coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the region's death toll to 92. In addition to the new fatalities, the region's record number of active cases increased by 48, with most reported in Sullivan and Washington counties.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 163 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 6,695.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks: Carter 23.69, Greene 21.10, Hancock 8.67, Hawkins 9.18, Johnson 26.11, Sullivan 22.96, Unicoi 16.39 and Washington 16.51.
- 92 total deaths. Three new deaths were reported on Wednesday, one each in Carter, Greene and Sullivan counties.
- 112 new recoveries for a total of 3,165.
- 3,438 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 21, Greene 13, Hancock 0, Hawkins 6, Johnson 11, Sullivan 67, Unicoi 4, Washington 41.
- Active cases by county: Carter 607, Greene 539, Hancock 62, Hawkins 438, Johnson 294, Sullivan 453, Unicoi 139, Washington 906.
Data analysis
The region's active case count, already at a record level, rose again for the eighth-straight day on Wednesday, with most new active cases reported in Sullivan (18) and Washington (27) counties. Carter (10) and Unicoi (two) also reported increases in their active case counts, while Hancock and Johnson counties stayed steady from Tuesday's count. Greene and Hawkins counties were the only ones to report decreases.
In Carter County, active cases have been on a steady upward trend since Aug. 21, and are at their highest point ever. Sullivan County also set a record for active infections on Wednesday, as did Unicoi County. Washington County, while still below its record total of 1,007 active cases on Aug. 16, has added 98 new active cases in the past six days, an increase of 12.12% and the largest rise in active cases of any county over that time frame.
Since Aug. 25, the last day active cases decreased in the region, active cases have increased by 280 or 8.86%. Just over 51% of the region's cases are considered active.
Over the past three days, Northeast Tennessee has averaged 114.3 new cases per day, its highest average in the last three weeks. The 163 new cases reported on Wednesday are the most since Aug. 22, which was a record day. Wednesday's count was the sixth-highest single day case count reported in the region.
The region added 112 new recoveries on Wednesday, which the Tennessee Department of Health defines as “people who have been confirmed to be asymptomatic by their local or regional health department and have completed their required isolation period or are at least 21 days beyond the first test confirming their illness.”
The positive test rate was 16.55% on Wednesday, the fifth straight day with a positive test rate above 10%. Fortunately, the total number of tests was up for the fourth consecutive day. The average number of new tests per day is still below last week's average, however.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health's COVID-19 hospitalizations remained steady from Tuesday's total of 100, with the number of intensive care patients and patients on ventilators down from Tuesday's total. The total number of patients under investigation jumped to 20 from six.
As of Wednesday morning, Ballad Health had 19 patients in the ICU (down from 22) and 13 on ventilators (down from 14). Capacity was down slightly to 37 available COVID-19 beds and 13 ICU beds. Ballad said during a press briefing on Wednesday that general capacity was at 93.1% and ICU capacity was 91.3% across the system. Those numbers are down slightly from last week, where general capacity was at 95.8% and 92.3% for ICU beds.
There were five new hospitalizations reported in the region on Wednesday, bringing the weekly total to 25. New hospitalizations were reported in Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan and Washington counties. Carter County's total was reduced by one.
Cases among school-aged children
Northeast Tennessee reported 13 new cases among school-aged children aged 5-18 on Wednesday, with Washington County adding the most new cases with five. Other counties reporting new cases were: Carter (three), Hawkins (one), Johnson (two) and Sullivan (two). Greene County's total was reduced by one.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University was reporting 12 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon — eight students and four employees. Since classes returned the week of Aug. 23, ETSU has reported 20 new infections — 11 last week and nine since last Sunday. Of those 20, seven are considered recovered.
Overall, there have been at least 137 cases of COVID-19 among students and employees since June 28. There were also four people quarantined in ETSU housing as of Wednesday afternoon, which the university defines as "on-campus residents identified as close contacts of someone with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test; also includes symptomatic individuals awaiting COVID-19 test results."
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home had 361 cases of COVID-19 attributed to it as of Wednesday afternoon, with 49 active and 298 convalescent cases. The number of active cases has been trending downward since the beginning of the month when there were more than 80 active cases.
In addition to the 361 cases, 14 have died.
The VA reported three new deaths on Tuesday, bringing its total to 14. Since last Tuesday, there have been six deaths attributed to the facility. The healthcare system has 52 active cases of COVID-19, and 293 convalescent cases.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,502 new cases for a total of 157,831 since tracking began in March. 153,898 confirmed and 3,933 probable.
- 16 new deaths reported for a total of 1,797.
- 83 new hospitalizations for a total of 7,061 over the course of the pandemic. As of Sept. 1, there were 912 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 170 more listed as pending.
- 20,349 new tests for a total of 2.23 million.
- 1,790 new recoveries for a total of 120,675.
Analysis
Active cases in Tennessee dropped for the third straight day Wednesday, bringing the total to 35,359. This number has been flattening and declining for more than a month now.
Tennessee reported 16 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the weekly toll to 50. In the last month, the state has reported 723 deaths — 40.2% of the state's total death toll.
The state reported an increase in hospitalizations for the third straight day on Tuesday, though the total was only up by one from Monday. This data lags behind by one day. As of Sept. 1, there were 912 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with another 170 awaiting test results. Of those confirmed to have the virus, 315 were in the ICU and 159 were on ventilators.
Hospitalizations in the state rose for the second straight day, up from 845 on Saturday to 903 on Monday. As of Monday, there were also 326 patients in the ICU and 156 on ventilators. There were an additional 134 patients awaiting test results.
Tennessee is averaging 1,572 new cases per day so far this week, which is the highest since Aug. 3-9. If the average remains above 1,311, it would be the first increase in the daily average number of new cases in six weeks.
The positive test rate was 8.99%.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.