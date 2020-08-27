Northeast Tennessee reported another increase to its already record-high active case count on Thursday, with the region also reporting five additional deaths in Sullivan, Carter and Washington counties.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 75 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 6,111.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks: Carter 24.95, Greene 23.48, Hancock 7.58, Hawkins 16.22, Johnson 34.14, Sullivan 19.31, Unicoi 14.39 and Washington 14.80.
- 79 total deaths in the upper eight counties. Five new deaths were reported on Thursday in Sullivan (three), Carter (one) and Washington (one) counties.
- 55 new recoveries for a total of 2,803.
- 3,229 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 20, Greene 20, Hancock 1, Hawkins 6, Johnson 7, Sullivan 11, Unicoi 1, Washington 9.
- Active cases by county: Carter 559, Greene 519, Hancock 62, Hawkins 436, Johnson 295, Sullivan 408, Unicoi 128, Washington 822.
Data analysis
Active cases rose for the second-straight day on Thursday, pushing an already record number of current infections even higher and continuing the region's overall upward trend despite several periods of decrease over the past 10 days. On Thursday, only Sullivan (14) and Washington (two) counties reported decreases in their active case counts, though Hancock and Unicoi counties remained steady from Wednesday.
Overall, Hawkins (high of 442), Johnson (310), Sullivan (450), Unicoi (130) and Washington (1,007) have active case counts lower than their peak levels recorded earlier this month.
Five new deaths were reported in Carter (one), Sullivan (three) and Washington (one) counties on Thursday, bringing the region's death toll to 79. After a record week last week with 23 fatalities, the region has lost 11 more people to the virus since Monday. The most deaths have been reported in Sullivan County, which has 25, followed by Carter (18), Hawkins (12), Greene (11), Washington (nine), Hancock (two), Johnson (one) and Unicoi (one). Nearly 70% of the region's deaths have occurred since Aug. 1.
There were 1,013 new tests reported on Thursday, with a daily positive test rate of 9.28%. Overall, 7.75% of the region's tests have come back positive.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health hospitalizations continued their downward trend on Thursday, with the number of COVID-19 patients reaching its lowest point since July 30. Ballad reported 88 COVID-19 inpatients as of Thursday morning, the first time that number has dipped below 90 this month. The number of hospitalized patients is down 15% from Tuesday's total.
Of those hospitalized with the virus, 22 are in intensive care and 16 are on ventilators. There are 11 others hospitalized and awaiting test results.
Despite the drop in patients, bed capacity remains lower than it has been in recent weeks, having hovered around 30-40 available COVID-19 beds for most of the week. There were 33 designated beds available on Thursday. At a press conference on Wednesday, Ballad Health reported that general hospital capacity is at 95.8%, while ICU capacity is at 92.3%.
Northeast Tennessee reported four new hospitalizations on Thursday, all of which were in Greene County, which has seen 50 residents hospitalized with the virus. Sullivan County had its hospitalization total reduced by one, though it still has the most with 124. Washington (77) and Greene counties are the only others to report 50-plus hospitalizations.
Thursday's new hospitalization count was the lowest single-day total reported since Aug. 16, and it was only the fourth time this month that there have been fewer than five new hospitalizations in the region since Aug. 1.
Cases among school-aged children
There were 11 new cases among children aged 5-18 reported on Thursday, with Greene and Sullivan counties both reporting three cases each. Other counties reported cases were Carter (one), Hawkins (one), Johnson (two) and Washington (one). Washington County continues to have the most cases with 171, followed by Sullivan (124) and Greene (106) counties. Carter and Johnson counties each have 71 cases, while no other county has more than 50.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home had 335 cases attributed to it as of Wednesday afternoon, with 53 active cases and 273 convalescent cases. Nine have died.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,826 new cases for a total of 149,179 since tracking began in March. 145,743 confirmed and 3,436 probable.
- 25 new deaths reported for a total of 1,673.
- 74 new hospitalizations for a total of 6,677 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 26, there were 896 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 151 more listed as pending.
- 25,965 new tests for a total of 2.12 million.
- 1,651 new recoveries for a total of 111,416.
Analysis
Active infections rose for the second consecutive day in Tennessee on Thursday, though the overall trend remains downward. Since Monday, active cases in the state have fallen by almost 900. There were 36,090 active infections in the state on Thursday.
Two consecutive days with a rise in active infections in the state coincides with back-to-back days with more 1,500 new cases. Thursday was the first time since Aug. 13-14 that the two-day new case count was as high.
There were 25 new deaths reported on Thursday, the fourth-straight day with more than 20 deaths. Since Aug. 1, there have been 16 days where the state reported at least 20 deaths — including 10 of the last 14 days.
The total number of hospitalizations in the state remained fairly steady from Tuesday to Wednesday, despite 88 new hospitalizations Wednesday. The state reports new hospitalizations a day after patient populations are counted.
As of Aug. 26, there were 896 COVID-19 inpatients (an increase of one), with 300 in the ICU and 161 on ventilators. There were also 151 people awaiting test results, which was down from 175 on Tuesday.
The daily positive test rate was 8.14%.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.