Northeast Tennessee reported 130 new active cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday after consecutive days of decrease, bringing the region's total to 3,214 — the most it's ever reported.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 130 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 6,036.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks: Carter 26.09, Greene 24.30, Hancock 7.58, Hawkins 17.98, Johnson 35.75, Sullivan 20.21, Unicoi 15.99 and Washington 15.96.
- 74 total deaths in the upper eight counties. One new death was reported in Carter County on Wednesday.
- 73 new recoveries for a total of 2,748.
- 3,214 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 27, Greene 21, Hancock 1, Hawkins 7, Johnson 4, Sullivan 28, Unicoi 2, Washington 40.
- Active cases by county: Carter 551, Greene 502, Hancock 62, Hawkins 435, Johnson 290, Sullivan 422, Unicoi 128, Washington 824.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee reported a record number of active cases on Wednesday, though the total is only one higher than the previous record set on Aug. 23. Washington County accounted for nearly half of the new active cases reported on Wednesday, and continues to have the most active cases in the region with 824.
Across the region, there are 629.8 active cases per 100,000 people.
No county reported a drop in active cases on Wednesday, and Greene County moved past the 500 active case mark for the first time. Three counties, Carter, Greene and Washington, have more than 500 active cases, while two others — Hawkins and Sullivan — have more than 400. Overall, active case totals in Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan and Washington counties are down from their peaks earlier this month, though Hawkins' difference is only seven.
One new death was reported in Carter County, bringing the county's toll to 17. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 74 Northeast Tennesseans have lost their lives to the virus, including six since Monday. Last week was the deadliest week of the pandemic, with 23 Northeast Tennesseans losing their lives.
The region's 130 new cases are the most reported so far this week, and corresponds with an increase in tests reported. Wednesday's total was three about times higher than what was reported on Monday and Tuesday. The positive test rate was 8.04%.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported a steep decline in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, dropping from 104 on Tuesday to 92. It's tied for the largest single-day decrease the system has reported. In addition to the drop in inpatients, the system also reported a drop in the number of patients in intensive care and those on ventilators, down to 20 and 16, respectively. There are 18 others awaiting test results.
Ballad has 31 designated COVID-19 beds available, and 11 COVID-19 ICU beds available. Across the system, general capacity is at 95.8%, while ICU capacity is at 92.3%.
The region reported six new hospitalizations on Wednesday in Carter (one), Greene (two), Sullivan (two) and Washington (one) counties. The total number of Northeast Tennesseans hospitalized with the virus over the course of the pandemic is 385.
Cases among school-aged children
There were 14 new cases reported among children 5-18 years old on Wednesday, with Carter (five) and Washington (four) counties accounting for most of the increase. Other cases were reported in Greene (three), Hawkins (one) and Johnson (one) counties. A total of 599 cases have been reported in this age group since the start of the pandemic, with Washington (170), Sullivan (121) and Greene (103) counties each reporting more than 100 cases.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home had 329 cases attributed to it as of Wednesday afternoon, with 53 active cases and 267 convalescent cases. Nine have died.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,936 new cases for a total of 147,353 since tracking began in March. 144,060 confirmed and 3,293 probable.
- 20 new deaths reported for a total of 1,648.
- 88 new hospitalizations for a total of 6,603 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 25, there were 895 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 175 more listed as pending.
- 27,382 new tests for a total of 2.09 million.
- 1,730 new recoveries for a total of 109,765.
Analysis
Tennessee reported 1,936 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the most it has reported since Aug. 19. Since Monday, the state has averaged 1,138 new cases per day, though Wednesday's increase accounts for 56.6% of the weekly total.
The state also reported 20 or more deaths for the 15th time this month, and 10 or more for the 21st time. Since Aug. 10, there has only been one day with fewer than 10 new deaths.
Hospitalizations in the state decreased between Monday and Tuesday, down to 895. Of those, 314 are in the ICU and 164 were on ventilators. There are an additional 175 people awaiting test results, with 26 of them in the ICU and four on ventilators.
The state reported a slight increase in the number of active cases on Wednesday, though the overall trend appears to be moving downward.
The positive test percentage was 8.02%.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.