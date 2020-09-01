Northeast Tennessee, on the day it crossed the 3,000-mark for recoveries, saw its active case count increase for the seventh straight day and reported the most new hospitalizations since Aug. 5.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 109 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 6,532.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks: Carter 24.95, Greene 22.44, Hancock 8.67, Hawkins 11.07, Johnson 25.30, Sullivan 20.34, Unicoi 17.59 and Washington 16.29.
- 89 total deaths. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday.
- 62 new recoveries for a total of 3,053.
- 3,390 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 16, Greene 24, Hancock 0, Hawkins 4, Johnson 9, Sullivan 23, Unicoi 3, Washington 30.
- Active cases by county: Carter 597, Greene 544, Hancock 62, Hawkins 442, Johnson 294, Sullivan 435, Unicoi 137, Washington 879.
Data analysis
The total number of active infections in Northeast Tennessee remained at a record level on Tuesday, increasing by 47 and bringing the total to nearly 3,400. It is the seventh consecutive day with an increase in active cases in the region. Despite two separate two-day declines on Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 24-25, the region’s active case count has shown little sign of decreasing. More than half of the region’s cases are considered active.
Hancock, Hawkins and Sullivan counties each reported a decrease in active cases on Tuesday, though the total decrease between the three of them was only four cases. Carter, Greene and Unicoi counties are still seeing record numbers of active infections. Washington County’s active case count has risen for four straight days but remains well below its record high of 1,007. Johnson County also saw a slight bump in active cases on Tuesday, up to 294 from 291.
Two days into this week, the region is averaging 90 new cases per day, up from 74.3 new cases per day last week. If the average number of new cases remains above 74.3 this week, it will be the first increase in average new cases in four weeks.
The region recorded its 3,000th recovery, which the Tennessee Department of Health defines as “people who have been confirmed to be asymptomatic by their local or regional health department and have completed their required isolation period or are at least 21 days beyond the first test confirming their illness.”
There were 675 new tests reported in the region on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported 100 novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations in its facilities on Tuesday, a drop of 15 from Monday’s total. Overall, hospitalizations were still up from Friday’s total of 91.
In addition to the 100 inpatients, six others were awaiting test results. Of the confirmed cases, 22 were in intensive care, and 14 are on ventilators. Capacity was up from Monday as well, with 40 designated COVID-19 beds open, compared to 29 on Monday.
There were 14 new hospitalizations reported in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday. Hospitalizations were reported in Carter (two), Greene (three), Sullivan (five) and Washington (four) counties. There have been 20 new hospitalizations so far this week.
Cases among school-aged children
There were seven new cases reported among children 5-18 years old on Tuesday: four in Greene County and one each in Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties. A total of 637 cases have been reported in this age group since the start of the pandemic, with Washington (183), Sullivan (129) and Greene (113) counties each reporting more than 100.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University had nine active cases — seven students and two employees — as of Tuesday afternoon, with eight currently quarantined in ETSU housing, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.
In addition to those infected and under quarantine, there have been 121 reported recoveries: 103 students and 18 employees. These numbers are totals since the week of June 28. So far this week, two positive cases have been identified.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home reported three new deaths on Tuesday, bringing their total to 14. Since last Tuesday, there have been six deaths attributed to the facility. The healthcare system has 52 active cases of COVID-19, and 293 convalescent cases.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,396 new cases for a total of 156,329 since tracking began in March. 152,527 confirmed and 3,802 probable.
- 27 new deaths reported for a total of 1,781.
- 100 new hospitalizations for a total of 6,978 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 31, there were 903 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 134 more listed as pending.
- 16,633 new tests for a total of 2.21 million.
- 2,021 new recoveries for a total of 118,885.
Analysis
Active cases in Tennessee dropped for the second straight day on Tuesday, and are now at their lowest point since July 24. The state’s total cases count had mostly plateaued between late July and mid-August, but now appears to be on a steady downward track overall.
Tennessee reported 27 new deaths on Tuesday. There have been at least 20 deaths in 12 of the last 14 days. In that time frame, 355 Tennesseans have died of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations in the state rose for the second straight day, up from 845 on Saturday to 903 on Monday. As of Monday, there were also 326 patients in the ICU and 156 on ventilators. There were an additional 134 patients awaiting test results.
Through two days, the state is averaging 1,607 new cases per day which is the most its seen since Aug. 3-9. That number is inflated by a large outbreak at a Wayne County prison, which added 965 cases to Monday’s case load. If those cases aren’t added, the state is averaging 1,124.5 new cases per day.
The positive test rate was 9.85% on Tuesday.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.