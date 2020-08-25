Northeast Tennessee reported four new novel coronavirus death on Tuesday, while the number of new infections remained below 50 for the second-straight day.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 45 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 5,906.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks: Carter 26.73, Greene 24.20, Hancock 7.58, Hawkins 18.99, Johnson 41.77, Sullivan 20.16, Unicoi 17.99 and Washington 17.12.
- 73 total deaths in the upper eight counties. There were four new deaths reported on Tuesday: Two in Carter County, one in Greene County and one in Washington County.
- 60 new recoveries for a total of 2,675.
- 3,158 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 7, Greene 8, Hancock 0, Hawkins -1, Johnson 5, Sullivan 21, Unicoi 1, Washington 4.
- Active cases by county: Carter 533, Greene 492, Hancock 61, Hawkins 429, Johnson 295, Sullivan 422, Unicoi 127, Washington 799.
Data analysis
The total number of new cases in the region remained below 50 for the second consecutive day, dropping the region’s active case count by 19. The active case count in Northeast Tennessee was 3,158 as of Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday, Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties saw their active case counts drop. The regional active case count per 100,000 people was 618.8 on Tuesday, down from 622.8 on Monday.
Hawkins County saw its total case count reduced by one.
The four new deaths pushed the region’s death toll to 73, with the most reported in Sullivan County with 22. Carter (16), Greene (11) and Hawkins (12) counties have also reported double-digit fatalities. Five Northeast Tennesseans have died this week after a record number, 23, died last week.
In additional to the new cases and fatalities, 60 new recoveries were reported, bringing the regional total to 2,675 — 1,051 of which have been reported in Sullivan County. Washington County, which has 794 recoveries, is the only other county with more than 500 recoveries. In Washington County, recoveries are close to a surpassing active cases, with a difference of only five.
There were 663 new tests reported on Tuesday, with a positive test percentage of 7.84%.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health on Tuesday reported an additional COVID-19 hospitalization, while the number of patients in intensive care and on ventilators each decreased by two.
The healthcare system has 104 patients hospitalized, up one from Monday, and 22 patients in the ICU. Seventeen were on ventilators as of Tuesday morning, and there were 14 patients awaiting test results. The number of available COVID-19 beds decreased to 30 on Tuesday, down from 40 on Monday.
The region reported eight new hospitalizations for the second day in a row, with five more reported in Sullivan County, which has seen the most hospitalizations with 123. Greene, Hawkins and Washington counties each added one new hospitalizations. Across the region, 379 Northeast Tennesseans have been hospitalized with the virus.
Cases among school-aged children
There were two new cases in this age-group on Tuesday, both in Washington County. There have been 377 cases among children aged 5-18 since the start of the pandemic.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home reported a new fatality on Tuesday, bringing its total to nine. As of Tuesday, 329 cases were attributed to the Mountain Home VA, with 260 recoveries.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 813 new cases for a total of 145,417 since tracking began in March. 142,251 confirmed and 3,166 probable.
- 40 new deaths reported for a total of 1,628.
- 94 new hospitalizations for a total of 6,515 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 24, there were 923 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 176 more listed as pending.
- 15,105 new tests for a total of 2.07 million.
- 1,994new recoveries for a total of 108,035.
Analysis
Tennessee reported the third-highest single-day death toll of the pandemic on Tuesday with 40. The three deadliest days have all been reported in August, with 1,628 Tennesseans having lost their lives to COVID-19.
In addition to the deaths, Tennessee reported an increase in hospitalizations with 94 on Tuesday, bringing the number of Tennesseans hospitalized with the virus up to 923 — an increase from Monday after nearly a week of decrease. Of those hospitalized, 329 are in the ICU, and 211 are on ventilators. There are also 176 people awaiting test results, with 30 of them in the ICU and 15 on ventilators.
The state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases for the second-straight day, though the number was up from Monday’s 667 new cases. This is the first time since June 20-25 that the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases in consecutive days. As a result, the active case count in the state hit its lowest point since July 25.
After weeks of plateau, it appears as if the state’s active case count is trending downward.
The positive test percentage was 6.3%.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.