Northeast Tennessee’s active novel coronavirus case count, following an adjustment made to how recoveries/inactive cases are counted on Thursday, fell below 1,000 on Friday. Although the threshold for an "inactive/recovered" case was different when the numbers were reported, it is the first time since July 22 the region's active case count has been less than 1,000.
On Thursday, the region's active case count fell by more than 2,400 when the state health department updated its definition of a "recovery," which is now classified as an "inactive" case, with cases automatically rolled over to inactive after 14 days. Previously, the time period was 21 days.
In addition to the decrease in active cases, the region reported six new COVID-19 deaths, bring the region's death toll to 99.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 53 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 6,832.
- 99 total deaths. Five new deaths were reported in Carter County, with one reported in Washington County.
- 773 new inactive/recovered cases for a total of 6,480.
- 829 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 6, Greene 12, Hancock 0, Hawkins 4, Johnson 2, Sullivan 20, Unicoi 2, Washington 7.
- Active cases by county: Carter 128, Greene 125, Hancock 1, Hawkins 42, Johnson 33, Sullivan 261, Unicoi 24, Washington 215.
Data analysis
The region's active case count fell by 203 from Thursday's total on Friday, dipping below 1,000. Since active cases were counted by previously using the old 21-day threshold until Thursday, it's inappropriate to compare recent data to historical trends.
As a result of Thursday's readjustment, active case counts across the region were slashed, bringing the regional total down from 3,438 on Wednesday to 1,032 on Thursday. Each county reported a decrease in active cases on Thursday: Carter (-462), Greene (-399), Hancock (-60), Hawkins (-397), Johnson (-257), Sullivan (-28), Unicoi (-114) and Washington (-689). Every county, except for Hawkins (+1), reported further a further decrease in active cases on Friday. Sullivan County reported the largest decrease of 164.
There were 773 new projected inactive cases reported on Friday, bringing the region's total to 6,480. Inactive cases are not confirmed inactive, but rather rolled into the inactive category 14 days after symptoms first appear or after completing a 14-day quarantine if you're asymptomatic. Just over 94% of the region's cases are classified as inactive, with Washington and Sullivan counties combining for about 55% of the region's total inactive cases.
The region is averaging 106.6 new cases per day so far this week, which will be the first increase in the metric week-over-week since July 27-Aug. 2, if it holds. While the average is up from last week, it is still down from the week before.
The positive test rate was 7.27%, with 674 new tests conducted.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health's novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations held steady at 97 on Friday, with 18 people in intensive care and 12 on ventilators. Those totals both decreased by one from Thursday.
Ballad's COVID-19 hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing this week after setting a record increase in new hospitalizations on Aug. 30 that led to Ballad's inpatient census hitting its second-highest total on Aug. 31. The day after reaching that point, however, Ballad reported its largest single-day decrease in hospitalizations, from 115 to 100. In addition to those confirmed to have the virus, nine others were awaiting test results. This number has been steadily around 10 for much of the last two weeks.
The region reported 10 new hospitalizations on Friday: Six in Sullivan County, two in Washington County and one each in Carter and Greene counties. Since Monday, there have been 40 new hospitalizations, 19 shy of the single-week record of 59 set between Aug. 3-9. This week's total has already surpassed last week's, and is the sixth-highest single-week total of the pandemic.
Cases among school-aged children
Northeast Tennessee reported nine new cases of COVID-19 among school-aged children, the majority from Sullivan County, which reported five. Washington County reported two new cases, while Greene and Unicoi counties each added one. Hawkins County's total was reduced by one.
According to a new COVID-19 dashboard released by Johnson City Schools, Science Hill High School currently has 30 students and one staff member in quarantine, and eight positive tests — seven students and one employee. Liberty Bell and Indian Trail Middle Schools both have three students in quarantine and seven students awaiting test results. At Indian Trail, two students have tested positive. In total, Johnson City Schools has 54 students and eight staff in quarantine, and eight total positive cases. There are 42 students and one staff member awaiting test results.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University has reported 22 cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, and 33 since classes returned the week of Aug. 23, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Friday afternoon, 20 of those cases were still considered active — seven employees and 13 students — and five people were quarantined on-campus, which can include positive cases, suspected cases or people with exposure to a known or suspected positive case. Since June 28, ETSU has reported 155 COVID-19 cases, with 130 inactive cases.
Nursing homes
Northeast Tennessee's nursing homes reported 11 new deaths from last week. Hillview Health Center in Elizabethton and Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville each reported three more deaths. The Waters of Johnson City reported two additional deaths, and other fatalities were reported in Signature HealthCARE of Elizabethton, Lakebridge in Johnson City and the Life Care Center of Gray.
Since last Friday, there have been 99 new cases across eight nursing homes. Life Care Center of Gray reported the most new cases with 26, followed by Life Care Center of Greeneville reporting 19 new cases, Lakebridge reporting 18 new cases and Greystone Healthcare Center in Sullivan County reporting 14 more. Other facilities reporting new cases were: Hermitage Health Center in Carter County (+2), Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville (+7), NHC Healthcare in Johnson City (+6) and The Waters of Johnson City (+7).
Last week, there were at least 20 nursing homes across the region reporting 419 cases among residents, 307 cases among staff and 48 resident deaths. There were 202 inactive cases at the time. This week, those numbers are 518, 59, 352 and 267, respectively.
Mountain Home VA
The number of active cases attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home remained steady on Friday with 46 active cases. In addition to the active cases, there were 311 inactive cases for a total of 372. Fifteen have died. The number of active cases has been trending downward since the beginning of the month when there were more than 80 active cases.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state every day.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,051 new cases for a total of 160,597 since tracking began in March. 156,398 confirmed and 4,199 probable.
- 22 new deaths reported for a total of 1,837.
- 865 current hospitalizations, 32 fewer than yesterday
- 18,104 new tests for a total of 2.27 million.
- 143,156 inactive cases.
Analysis
Tennessee’s active case count dropped again on Friday after being brought down by more than 20,000 due to Thursday's reporting change. As of Friday afternoon, there were 15,604 active cases of COVID-19 in the state — about 9.7% of the state's total caseload.
The state's average daily new case count dropped from Thursday to Friday, but still remains above last week's average of 1,311. Since Monday, the state has averaged 1,494.9 new cases per day, the most since July 6-12. If the average remains above last week's, it will be the first increase in five weeks.
The state reported 22 new fatalities on Friday, bringing the total since Monday to 90. If the state records at least 10 more fatalities, it will be the eighth consecutive week with more than 100 COVID-19 deaths in the state. The last time the state reported fewer than 10 deaths over a two-day period was July 19-20.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County-Blountville: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville. 423-279-2777.
Sullivan County-Kingsport: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Thursday’s by appointment only, 1041 East Sullivan Street, Kingsport. 423-279-2777
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.