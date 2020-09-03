Northeast Tennessee’s active case count dropped by more than 2,400 cases on Thursday after an adjustment to the Tennessee Department of Health’s definition of recoveries, which are now considered “inactive/recovered” cases.
Previously, the Tennessee Department of Health defined recoveries as “people who have been confirmed to be asymptomatic by their local or regional health department and have completed their required isolation period or are at least 21 days beyond the first test confirming their illness.” Now, those cases are labeled as inactive/recovered and defined as “people who are at least 14 days beyond their symptom on set date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and are not deceased.”
The state also announced that about 1,700 were reallocated to other counties as a result of a reporting error that attributed those cases to the wrong county. In Northeast Tennessee, this change resulted in Carter County’s case count rising by 86 cases, while Sullivan’s case count increased by 70. Unicoi County’s case count fell by two, while Washington County saw a reduction of 46 cases.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 137 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 6,832.
- 93 total deaths. One new death was reported on Thursday in Greene County.
- 2,542 new inactive/recovered cases for a total of 5,707.
- 1,032 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- Active cases by county: Carter 145, Greene 140, Hancock 2, Hawkins 41, Johnson 37, Sullivan 425, Unicoi 25, Washington 217.
Data analysis
The region’s active case count, after being at a record level for more than week, was drastically reduced on Thursday as the state health department changed the criteria for an inactive case or recovery. In a press conference on Thursday, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the change was made because of “information that we’ve learned since the beginning is how long a person is actually infectious.”
As a result, county active case counts across the region was slashed, bringing the regional total down from 3,438 on Wednesday to 1,032 on Thursday. Each county reported a decrease in active cases on Thursday: Carter (-462), Greene (-399), Hancock (-60), Hawkins (-397), Johnson (-257), Sullivan (-28), Unicoi (-114) and Washington (-689).
Because of the change in how active cases are counted, the region’s inactive/recovered count increased by 2,542. On Wednesday, 51.3% of the region’s cases were considered active, a number that plummeted to 15.1% on Thursday. Washington County now has the most inactive cases at 1,536. Sullivan County is second with 1,349. No other county has more than 1,000, though Carter and Greene each have more than 700.
The Health Department also announced on Thursday that individuals representing 1,700 cases across the state needed to have their counties of residence adjusted, which changed the case counts for at least four counties in the region: Carter, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. At least 204 cases were reallocated across the region.
The region’s new cases per day average for this week is at 120, which is the third-highest total ever recorded, and the highest since Aug. 3-9.
The positive test rate was 12.89%, with 1,179 new tests conducted.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported 97 novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations across the system Thursday, dipping back below 100 for the first time in four days.
Of those hospitalized, 19 are in intensive care and 13 are on ventilators. Both of those numbers are unchanged from Wednesday’s totals. In addition to its confirmed patients, Ballad also had 12 patients awaiting test results.
Bed capacity was up from Wednesday, from 37 to 42. During a press conference on Wednesday, Ballad officials said general capacity was at 93.1% and ICU capacity was 91.3% — down slightly from last week’s numbers.
The Vanderbilt University Health Policy Department released a new report showing that hospitalizations in Northeast Tennessee — following a similar track as the state — are flattening after a sharp rise at the end of July. The report also shows that the number of ICU patients and those on ventilators are also flattening and have been since early August.
There were six new hospitalizations reported on Thursday in Carter (three), Greene (two) and Hancock (one) counties, while the totals in three other counties were reduced. Hawkins County’s total was reduced by one, while Sullivan and Washington counties were each reduced by two.
Cases among school-aged children
Northeast Tennessee reported a net increase of six new cases among school-aged children on Thursday, with Carter County’s case count increasing by eight, while Washington County’s was decreased by four. This is likely due to the reallocation of cases across the state. Greene and Johnson counties also reported decreases in their case counts (both losing one case).
The state announced on Thursday they will be releasing a new COVID-19 dashboard with data submitted from school districts, with plans for it to go live on Tuesday. The dashboard will show new cases in districts and in schools, except for in schools with fewer 50 students due to privacy concerns. If a school is reporting fewer than five cases, the dashboard won’t specify how many cases there are.
ETSU
According to East Tennessee State University’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been at least 26 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed since classes returned the week of Aug. 23, with 18 active and eight recovered.
As of Thursday afternoon, ETSU had 11 students and seven employees with active infections, and 125 total recoveries — 103 students and 22 employees. There were also three people quarantined in ETSU housing, which the university defines as “on-campus residents identified as close contacts of someone with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test; also includes symptomatic individuals awaiting COVID-19 test results.”
ETSU’s dashboard does not show total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, but rather cases since the week of June 28. Since then, there have been 143 cases connected to the university.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home reported one new death on Thursday, bringing its death toll in the last two weeks to seven. Overall, 15 have died.
In addition to the fatalities, there were 366 cases of COVID-19 attributed to the facility as of Thursday afternoon, with 46 active cases and 304 convalescent cases. The number of active cases has been trending downward since the beginning of the month when there were more than 80 active cases.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state everyday.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,715 new cases for a total of 159,546 since tracking began in March. 155,474 confirmed and 4,072 probable.
- 18 new deaths reported for a total of 1,815.
- 897 current hospitalizations, 15 fewer than yesterday
- 26,633 new tests for a total of 2.26 million.
- 141,568 inactive cases, an increase of more than 20,000 due to a changing in how inactive cases are defined.
Analysis
Tennessee’s active case count fell by nearly 20,000 after the data adjustment on Thursday, dropping the total 16,163. The inactive case count grew by more than 20,000.
Eighteen more deaths were reported in the state on Thursday, bringing the weekly toll to 68. There have been 1,815 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began.
While the reporting change dropped the state’s active case count, the average number of new cases reported per day this week is on the rise, up to 1,607.75. If that number holds, it will be the highest since the 1,869 new cases per day average between Aug. 3-9.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County-Blountville: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville. 423-279-2777.
Sullivan County-Kingsport: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Thursday’s by appointment only, 1041 East Sullivan Street, Kingsport. 423-279-2777
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.