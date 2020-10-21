A Georgia man was arrested Tuesday on robbery, assault and kidnapping charges after being shot by a store clerk’s husband during a hold-up, according to Johnson City police.
The shooting, which police described as self-defense, happened at Scotchman, 1101 E. Unaka Ave., around 10:15 p.m.
Dequan Lamar Rushing, 35, 3656 Ambrose Ridge Court, Ellenwood, Georgia, was charged with aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest.
Before the Scotchman incident, police responded to Tri City Wholesale Tobacco, 2518 S. Roan St., on an attempted armed robbery. In that incident, police said a man demanded money from the clerk, but he left with nothing. Police said that at some point in the robbery the man fired a pistol inside the store. No one was injured in that incident.
Police had a description of the would-be robber and were looking for him.
Around 10:15, officers were dispatched to a robbery at the Scotchman where a robbery occurred.
In that incident, the clerk complied with the man’s demands while being threatened with a firearm and controlled by Rushing, police said.
The clerk’s husband, who has a valid handgun carry permit, intervened and shot the man two times in self-defense after the man pointed the weapon at him. Witnesses gave the police a description of the man, which matched the alleged robber from the first attempt.
A police K9 located Rushing nearby with two gunshot wounds. He refused officers' commands to surrender, so the K9 was sent in to apprehend him.
Rushing was taken into custody and transported to an area medical facility, where he remained in serious, but stable condition on Wednesday.
Anyone having information was asked to call the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or visit www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Website http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.