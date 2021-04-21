Will Gott arrived at East Tennessee State University on Wednesday thinking he was going on a tour of the campus.
But when he entered Warf-Pickel Hall, he was greeted by ETSU mascot Bucky, ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and Access ETSU Director Dr. Dawn Rowe, who surprised Gott with acceptance into the Access ETSU program, a two-year, non-degree program that prepares students with intellectual disabilities for meaningful employment.
Gott is one of 12 people recently accepted into the program thanks to a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
Asked why he wanted to attend ETSU, Gott was quick to answer.
“Because I want to learn,” said Gott, who garnered some national notoriety when he met and sang with country music star Garth Brooks back in 2019. Gott also treated those in the room with a performance of the song “Little Bitty” by Alan Jackson.
“It’s wonderful, and the chance to be a part of today is a humbling opportunity,” said Noland, adding that the university was excited to have Gott attend, and that he looks forward to seeing what he can accomplish.
“The chance to see people make memories and to be a part of something bigger is the reason why we’re here,” Noland said.
Rowe said when she learned Access ETSU would receive the grant, she was ecstatic. Rowe noted that the grant is “super competitive,” and this was their first time applying.
“The fact that we were able to be competitive in that competition was huge, and the fact that we were first-timers even submitting that was a big deal,” said Rowe. “I was super ecstatic that we got it.”