In one week, the average price for a gallon of gas in Tennessee has increased by more than 50 cents — an increase of nine cents between Monday and Tuesday alone.
As of Tuesday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Tennessee was $3.96, up from $3.18 a month ago. In Northeast Tennessee, Johnson ($4), Unicoi ($3.97) and Washington ($3.95) counties have the highest average gas prices, while Hancock ($3.89) and Sullivan ($3.90) counties have the lowest. The Kingsport metro area has the second-lowest average cost for a gallon of fuel in Tennessee, while the Morristown metro area is second-highest.
The average price for a gallon of gas nationally is $4.17 — breaking the record set in 2008, though gas prices during the Great Recession would be higher today when accounting for inflation.
Using online inflation calculators usinflationcalculator.com and www.in2013dollars.com, the previous record of $4.11 per gallon in mid-September 2008 would translate into $5.37 per gallon today.
Smartasset.com, which doesn't include this year's inflation statistics, says that $4.11 gas would have cost $5.08 at the end of 2021. And westegg.com puts today's cost of that gallon at $5.42.
"Unfortunately, it isn't looking like Tennesseans will see a break at the pump in the near future," AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in a press release Monday. "We could potentially see record high prices at the pump as surging oil prices are continuing to place upward pressure on the global oil market."
The rapid increase in prices is driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, which sent the price of crude oil skyrocketing, AAA said.
According to a press release from the auto group on Friday, 39% of Tennesseans reported driving less often because of high gas prices and 23% are taking shorter trips.
AAA recommended the following tips for drivers to save money, and fuel:
Money-Saving Tips for Drivers
• Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.
• Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
• Enroll in savings programs.
Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers
• Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy.
• Combine errands to limit driving time.
• Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.
• Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.