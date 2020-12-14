Pandemic-induced decreases in demand continued to hold gas prices low Monday, according to auto club AAA.
The Tennessee Gas Price average was $1.92, four cents more than one month ago and 38 cents less than one year ago, the group said in a Monday press release.
“Gasoline demand is down 14% year-over-year. The numbers we are seeing as of late are very similar to readings from May when many states were locked down and demand was very low,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “The fact is, Americans are filling up less as states re-introduce travel restrictions and the pandemic lingers.”
Johnson City’s average price was the third most expensive among Tennessee metro markets at $1.93. Memphis and Jackson were more expensive.
AAA said:
- 91% of Tennessee gas stations had prices below $2
- The lowest 10% of pump prices were $1.76 for regular unleaded
- The highest 10% of pump prices were $2.20 for regular unleaded
- Tennessee moved to the seventh least expensive market in the nation
Demand was down nationally, pushing many states’ pump prices cheaper. The national average price stayed at $2.16, the same as last week.
Some forecasters believe demand may again pick up as the vaccine for the novel coronavirus becomes widely available in the U.S. Positive news about the vaccine may keep crude oil prices stable.