Tennessee gas prices continue to trend upward after climbing six cents over last week, according to a Monday report from AAA.
Average gas prices in Tennessee now stand at $1.98, which is 12 cents more than one month ago and 34 cents less than one year ago. As of Monday, the average gas price in Johnson City stood at $1.94.
“The recent gas price pump increases are a bit surprising given December demand numbers are the lowest posted for the month since 1999,” AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in a news release.
“Rising crude oil prices and tightening supply are the main factors contributing to the uptick in pump prices.”
According to the report, 85% of Tennessee gas stations still have prices below $2. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.80, while the highest 10% of pump prices are $2.24 for regular unleaded. Tennessee remains the seventh-least expensive market in the nation.
For more information on gas price trends, visit www.gasprices.aaa.com.