Students at East Tennessee State University recently began moving into dorms ahead of their first day of classes on Aug. 24.
But this year’s move-in process looked much different than years prior.
Evie Sterling, a 17-year-old freshman getting set to study nursing, said she expected campus to look different than what she imagined before the COVID-19 pandemic. She was one of a handful of students who moved in Thursday morning by appointment.
Sterling, who has Type 1 diabetes, just graduated from Discovery High School in Newton, North Carolina. She said she feels safe going into the fall semester.
She stocked up on cleaning supplies and masks ahead of moving into Governors Hall, one of the university’s main living quarters for freshmen.
“I’ve figured there’s going to be some big changes, but I think they’ve set it up pretty well to keep everyone as safe as possible,” she said, adding that she is taking three remote classes and two in-person courses.
“I feel pretty safe. I think they’re taking the right precautions and actions.”
Associate Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment Jeff Howard said those precautions started with spacing out move-in schedules and limiting the number of guests allowed to assist students.
In previous years, student organizations were on hand to help, and dozens moved into the dorms at once on move-in day.
“Normally today would be a huge move-in day for preview students coming and first-year students, and we have spread move-in out over a longer period of time,” he said. “Students have been arriving by appointment.”
Howard said capacity in dorms was reduced, and the campus is taking more aggressive cleaning measures in spaces like Governors Hall.
“One of the most recent changes was our housing capacity. Normally, we can house up to 3,000 students on campus, and this fall, we will have right under 1,800,” he said. “That was in part to move everybody to a private bedroom.
“Obviously, the common spaces in the residence halls are being cleaned regularly,” he said. “We’ve stepped up the cleaning of that space and have worked with facilities and housekeeping. They have some additional equipment to go in and sanitize areas very quickly.”
Howard said students have brought their own masks and cleaning supplies, but they are also being supplied with masks in several campus locations. He said residential students received an ETSU mask when they moved in, and disposable masks are available throughout campus.
Howard said students can request COVID-19 tests free of charge at the University Health Center, and residential students are being offered tests as they check in or if they want to be tested later. If a student tests positive, he said the university will look after their needs.
“If they’re in a housing situation where they can stay where they’re at, they will be able to shelter in place. We have arrangements for food delivery to their rooms, for trash removals, all of those things,” he said, adding that students in places that have more shared facilities can relocate.
“We have identified spaces on campus for quarantine and isolation where again, students will have food delivery, trash removal, someone checking in on them, health services needed, all of those things.”
Sally Chikomb, an 18-year-old first-semester freshman studying health science, said she expects this year to be much different than what most new students initially expect.
She moved into Governors Hall two weeks before Sterling. She said no one was around when she first arrived.
“I’m just kind of going into taking it day-by-day. I do expect there to be a lot of isolation,” the Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate said. “It’s definitely a weird first college experience.”
Chikomb said she feels safe about campus protocol during the pandemic.
“Of course, there are things we can’t control, but overall, I feel like ETSU’s doing a really good job at controlling the things that they can,” she said.
But like Sterling, Chikomb brought her own cleaning supplies and masks.
“That was definitely more of a parental precaution. My parents wanted me to be safe,” she said. “I did stock up on stuff, and I’m sure everyone did that to feel comfortable themselves.”
Aline Irakoze, 18, a freshman from Knoxville’s Central High School planning to study business, said she expects social life on college to be much different. She recently moved in Carter Hall, but will only be taking one class in-person.
“Most of our classes are online, which is unfortunate if you’re social,” she said. “I’ve always been like that. I like meeting new friends and stuff like that.”