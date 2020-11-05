In honor of Veterans Day next week, there will be a static display at Tipton Haynes Farm Saturday and Sunday to demonstrate how American soldiers lived during the wars that involved the country.
“It is a tribute to the American soldier and we do that in the form of what we call a military timeline event,” said Jeffery Campbell, one of the organizers.
“We will have representations of the American soldier from the Revolutionary War period to modern day,” he said.
“The event itself is designed to give the visitor a glimpse into the daily life of a soldier,” to give visitors “a chance to walk in their boots. We do that through displays, military encampments so you can see equipment, the gear, personal articles and weaponry.
“It’s completely interactive. People have the chance to walk through the encampments and communicate with living historians and reenactors in character. People can ask questions about the different periods.”
Campbell said the event is designed to remember and honor all military personnel who have served the country.
“First and foremost it is to honor the service and sacrifice of our American service men and women. And of course, as we all know, remembering your history as accurately as possible is important. Without that you’re doomed to repeat it. This way they have the opportunity to see it up close and personal and understand more of our nation’s military history.”
Campbell said visitors will be encouraged to use all CDC guidelines related to COVID-19 if they attend the event.
Visit www.Militarywalk.us for more information.