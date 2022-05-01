Tennesseans will go to the polls Tuesday to decide a number of partisan races for county and judicial offices.
In Washington County, voters will decide contested Republican races for sheriff, county mayor and county clerk. The winners of those GOP contests will be unopposed on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.
When To Vote
Voting precincts in Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Where To Vote
The Washington County Election Commission has reduced the number of the county’s voting sites from 35 to 23 election precincts. Most of the redrawn voting precincts are located in Washington County and Johnson City schools.
A complete listing of those precincts can be found on the Election Commission’s website at wcecoffice.com.
Voters in Tennessee can also look up their registration status and the location of their voting precincts by going to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website at https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/ and entering the proper information.
What To Bring To The Polls
Tennesseans must have a valid photo identification with them when they go to vote. Driver’s licenses or photo IDs issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, as well as passports or other photo ID cards issued by the federal government — even if they are expired — are allowed.
College student IDs will not be accepted.
Photo IDs not issued by the federal or Tennessee state government are not acceptable. That includes county or city issued photo IDs, such as library cards and photo IDs issued by other states.
How To Vote
In Washington County, voters will mark an electronic ballot on a MicroVote machine. The machines are secure and are not connected to the internet.
Election officials will be on hand to answer any questions voters have about the machines and the ballot.
Who Is On The Ballot
Tuesday’s county and judicial primary election features partisan races for county Sessions Court judge, Circuit Court judge, county mayor, sheriff and county commissioners. Also for the first time this year, school board races will appear on the primary ballot.
The winners of these primary races will next appear on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.
A sample ballot can be found for Washington County voters online at wcecoffice.com. Voters in Tennessee can find information on their voting precincts, legislative districts and view sample ballots by going to https://web.go-vote-tn.elections.tn.gov/.