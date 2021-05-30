Like a pack of tiny vampires, aphid-like creatures called Hemlock Woolly Adelgids clasp onto trees and feed on their sap, slowly killing them over the course of several years.
Identifiable thanks to the white fuzz that appears on branches, adelgids specifically target hemlock trees, which play a key role in the ecology of local forests and especially stream systems. The trees help keep water cool, making streams more favorable for species like trout, and they provide erosion control because of their ability to grow on steep slopes.
"Ecologically, the trees that they effect, hemlock, are very important," said East Tennessee State University arborist Travis Watson.
Johnson City commissioners held a preliminary meeting on May 20 with city arborist Pat Walding and city resident Brad Parker to talk about controlling the insect's population.
In Johnson City, Watson said, the insect's impact is primarily noticed by landowners who have a large population of hemlock, which has oftentimes been used as a hedging plant. For example, Shelbridge, the official residence of the ETSU president, has a substantial number of hemlock trees, Watson said.
"If there are hemlocks in our region that are unaffected (by the adelgid), it's purely circumstantial," Watson said. "They just happen to be in a good location ... but for the most part every hemlock has either been treated or has been affected or soon will be."
Walding noted that the adelgid, which is a slow killer, was a serious issue about eight to 10 years ago. He said the number of cultivated hemlocks on public property in Johnson City is low.
"The biggest concern is out in the wild," Walding said. "In our national parks and things like that."
Watson said the U.S. Forest Service has conducted large and small-scale management of the Woolly Adelgid population on its land, oftentimes turning to a species of beetle that feeds on the adelgids. Over the years, those beetles have been released in the thousands.
Caring for the trees
The National Forest Service has used predator beetles to combat infestations in Northeast Tennessee, including the Cherokee National Forest where adelgids have been a significant pest.
Forester Jim Stelick said the USDA has identified 250 sites across the northern end of the Cherokee National Forest — each having roughly 60 trees — that naturalists will treat with an insecticide once every three to five years.
Foresters apply the insecticide at the base of the tree, which the hemlock picks up through its vascular system. The chemical treatment in turns kill adelgids that attempt to feed on the hemlock.
Foresters are typically only treating 1-2% of the hemlock population, but Stelick said preserving a core population makes it possible for the trees to reproduce if their numbers drastically drop.
Watson noted that chemical treatment can be difficult to do on a large scale. The dosage is dependent on the size of the tree, and simply transporting the equipment can be a chore.
Stelick said foresters found the Woolly Adelgid in the Cherokee National Forest about 19 years ago, which spurred the creation of a management program.
"We've seen what it did in Virginia," Stelick said. "Without treatment, we're going to have full mortality, so we decided then to have all these sites and start treating."
Predator beetles are a long-term solution to the problem, but Stelick said foresters so far haven't been able to get the beetle population high enough to deter the Woolly Adelgids.
"We had to do the chemical treatments to save the trees, and then hopefully in the future we'll be able to release more and more of these predators beetles and we won't have to use the pesticide," Stelick said.
Impact on pollinators?
Watson said there's quite a bit of research that strongly suggests neonicotinoid insecticides, such as the one used to control the Woolly Adelgid, have an impact on bees, but exactly how it impacts the pollinators is still a question.
The pesticides do show up in pollen, Watson said, and they are taken up by plants that have access to the chemical. That means when the pesticide is placed at the base of a hemlock tree it could also be taken up by the roots of nearby plants.
"There's quite a bit of potential for collateral impact," Watson said. "Even in the most targeted applications."
Walding said biological controls like introducing predators is an environmentally conscious way to control Woolly Adelgids, but the pesticide's impact on bees is murky. That form of control is especially under attack because of concerns about colony collapse disorder, he said, which occurs when the majority of workers in a honeybee colony disappear.
"The connection there is questionable," Walding told commissioners on May 20 about the pesticide's connection to CCD. "It depends on whose study you read."