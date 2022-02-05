Imagine you are accused, tried and convicted of a heinous sex crime you didn’t commit. You spend nearly five years behind bars — locked away from your wife and young children — before you are finally exonerated.
It sounds like the script of a Hollywood movie, but unfortunately for Douglas MacArthur Forbes, it was an ordeal he actually lived. I was reminded of Forbes’ tragic tale recently when I came across some weathered news clippings of his case from our newspaper’s library.
It was a big story in this area in the late 1970s, and brought national attention (some a bit unflattering) to the region.
Forbes was a 33-year-old mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service living with his wife, Martha, and their children in Elizabethton when he was arrested and charged with being a serial rapist.
He was firstconvicted in December 1975 of raping a young housewife in Washington County a year earlier. The disabled Army veteran (who had been diagnosed as a “paranoid schizophrenic”) was sentenced to 50 years in prison for that crime.
In 1977, he was convicted on another rape charge by a jury in Carter County and ordered to serve 10 years consecutively with the earlier sentence.
As reported by the Press, Forbes and his family steadfastly maintained his innocence and unsuccessfully appealed the rape convictions. The defense was quick to point out that Forbes was quite a bit taller than the man the victims had described as their attacker.
Interestingly, Forbes became a suspect in the rape cases when someone at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home (where he received treatment as a disabled vet) alerted law enforcement authorities that he fit the description of the assailant.
The case took a turn in 1980 when a rapist meeting the same physical description as Forbes, who was then serving his prison sentence, struck again in Johnson City. Police later arrested David Jerry Williams, who not only confessed to that crime, but also to the rapes that had been pinned on Forbes.
Lewis May, the district attorney general who prosecuted Forbes, conducted an investigation following Williams’ confession to the nine rapes and pushed for his immediate release from prison.
Gov. Lamar Alexander pardoned Forbes on Nov. 24, 1980. Forbes was later awarded a lump sum from the state of $250,000 for his wrongful incarceration, as well as another $500 per month for the remainder of his life.
Forbes knew that was poor compensation for his troubles and the time he had missed with his children during the years he was kept behind bars.
Life after prison wasn’t easy for Forbes. Just months after returning to Elizabethton from prison, Forbes was temporarily hospitalized in the the VA for treatment of mental issues related to his prison confinement.
ABC aired a two-hour TV movie based on the Forbes case in 1986. “Convicted” starred John Larroquette (of “Night Court” sitcom fame) as Forbes and Carroll O’Connor (Archie Bunker from “All in the Family”) as Lewis May. Clips from the movie can be found on YouTube.