A winter storm dumped several inches of wet snow on the region early Monday morning. Residents in Johnson City awoke to find snow covering much of the city's landscape.
Breaking
featured
A snowy Monday morning in Johnson City
Most Popular
-
Winter storm warning issued for parts of Northeast Tennessee
-
Man charged with child abuse in burns to a toddler
-
UPDATE: Wayne Morris in custody; Prosecutors file motion to revoke bond for man charged with rape, stalking
-
Six Georgia cities named in report's best places to live in south
-
General store opening in former Masengill's space in downtown Johnson City