Congratulations to Johnson City and Washington County’s 2022 high school graduates!
Johnson City and Washington County schools have a lot to be proud of when it comes to this year’s group of graduates. In total there are about 1,120 students graduating from Daniel Boone, Davy Crockett, and Science Hill. Additionally, 18 students graduated from the new Johnson City Virtual Academy, and 72 graduated from ETSU’s University School with an unweighted GPA average of 3.423.
Below is a numerical breakdown of each of the graduating classes from city and county schools:
Daniel Boone
David Crockett
Science Hill
Number of Graduates
242
306
571
Average GPA
3.17
3.2
(not reported)
Going on to College
67%
59%
91%
Going to Trade School
8%
5%
0
Going into Military
11%
2%
1%
Undecided
14%
34%
8%