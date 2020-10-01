It’s the end of a decades-long relationship, but the beginning of something new.
A tourism development organization that decides how to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Johnson City’s hotel tax revenue will soon operate independently of the Chamber of Commerce.
Johnson City commissioners approved a recommendation from city staff that would move the Johnson City Convention and Visitor’s Bureau out from under the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, a change that the chairman of the bureau hopes will allow the organization to be laser-focused on promoting tourism.
Commissioner Larry Calhoun, who has family serving on the Chamber’s executive committee, recused himself.
“We’re on the precipice of really growing the tourism industry in our region, and Johnson City can be the catalyst to do that,” said bureau chairman Andy Marquart. “It’s a new day for the CVB, and I think everyone is ready to follow along with what the commission wishes us to do now.”
City Manager Pete Peterson said the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau will have a board of directors appointed by the city commission. The commission and the city manager will also have positions on the board.
“This recommendation is not a negative reflection on anybody,” Peterson said. “I can’t stress enough the good work that all the entities in the community are doing to promote us.”
Officials will form an agreement between the city and the bureau that would include outlining goals and expectations, requirements for progress reports and a method for funding.
The new organization would also work with the city’s marketing and communications department to advertise the area and to host events that publicize the city.
Peterson also recommended that staff from the city marketing department and the visitor’s bureau be situated in the same building, which would include an adequate visitor’s center located in an easily identifiable location.
In explaining his recommendation, Peterson pointed out that commissioners have allocated significant resources toward developing a brand for the city.
“It’s very important that at least part of our communications and marketing group work hand-in-hand on a daily basis with the CVB in particular,” he said.
The city’s 7% occupancy tax can typically generate up to $2 million a year. Of that 7% tax, a 2.5% portion goes to the CVB to promote tourism. Marquart has estimated that the CVB typically receives about $650,000 to $700,000 in lodging tax revenue in a single year. That funding is funneled through the Chamber to support the CVB.
The Chamber and CVB have been in discussions about the benefits and disadvantages of changing the structure of their relationship, but ahead of Thursday’s commission meeting, their respective boards had differing views on how to proceed.
Peterson said the CVB’s board voted almost unanimously to separate from the Chamber of Commerce, and the Chamber of Commerce suggested a couple of options: One, proceeding as is and two, having the CVB answer to a board appointed by the City Commission but still be under the chamber’s umbrella.
Like any relationship, Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Cantler said it’s going to take a while to determine how to move forward.
“Right now, COVID-19 has presented a lot of opportunities for change,” Cantler said. “When I came onboard to the Chamber it was, ‘What can we do differently, what can we do better?’ and I think this is just another opportunity for us to figure that out.”
Although Peterson estimated it could take 6 to 9 months to formally separate the two entities, commissioners urged officials to move forward quickly.
Pointing out that tourism is among the top industries in the state, Commissioner John Hunter said Johnson City is fighting in a highly competitive field.
“We need to be aggressively going after this piece as it’s a top producer for the state as a whole, and we need to tell our story and become a strong tourism destination,” Hunter said.
Other business
Commissioners also officially annexed 42 acres of property along Christian Church Road in Boones Creek, which would lay the groundwork for a roughly 70-acre mixed-use development called the Promenade.
Preliminary plans for the development, which developer Steve Weston showed to the City Commission in June, included a winding Main Street with pavilions and pergolas, a 12-screen movie theater, restaurants with open air and riverfront-style patio dining, a series of street-front stores and shops, an outdoor amphitheater and other amenities.
Additionally, city commissioners authorized staff to file a false claims action challenging how a Bluff City construction company has calculated roughly $1.1 million in damages it’s seeking from Johnson City.
Baker’s Construction Services said in a complaint filed in Washington County Chancery Court in August 2019 that an error in construction drawings for a Johnson City road project forced the company to spend additional time and money in the amount of $1,094,315.54.
“The scope and duration of work that Johnson City required BCS to complete was significantly different from that defined in the bid documents and the contract,” the complaint said, “and the increases in contract value through approved changes are not sufficient to compensate BCS for the cost and reasonable profit for the work completed.”