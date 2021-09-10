Watching the events unfold in real time on cable and network TV made Americans feel as if they were onsite eyewitnesses to the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001.
Many felt as if they were present to see the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center collapse and the smoke billowing from the Pentagon.
That included residents of Northeast Tennessee. Today we take a look back at local accounts of Sept. 11, 2001, and the two days following the terrorist attacks as reported by the Johnson City Press.
As Press Staff Writer Lesia-Paine Brooks wrote for the next day’s paper: “The land of the free and the home of the brave became the land of the frenzied and the home of the brokenhearted Tuesday morning, with the aftershock of the terrorist attacked on America resounding from sea to shining sea.”
Brooks interviewed a number of local residents just hours after hijacked commercial jetliners crashed into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.
One was Thomas Mink of Johnson City, who said he was "surprised" terrorists were able to accomplish such devastation on American soil.
"It's real sad," Mink said. "Some people are mad and think we should go to war. Right now, I'm just worried about two of my first cousins, one who is with the Air Force and another who works in Washington, D.C., with the FBI."
Jane White, 86, was gathered with some friends around the TV set at the Elizabethton Senior Citizens Centers watching the destruction unfold.
"It makes you wonder what's going to happen next," White said. "I've been watching all morning. It's the hardest thing to accept. God Bless America and the world."
Another Terrible Day
Tom Hodge, the editorial director of the Johnson City Press, noted in his column on Sept. 12 that he had not seen a national event impact the newsroom as the terrorist attacks did since the assassination of President John F. Kennedy Jr. on Nov. 22, 1963. There was no TV in the newsroom then, and Associated Press wire bulletins were all editors and reporters had to keep up with the tragic news breaking in Dallas.
That was not the case on Sept. 11, 2001.
"Newsroom personnel stayed closed to the television," Hodge wrote. "You'd hear something on TV, go to the computer and to call up the wire to see what AP had to say. Then it was back to the TV."
The editorial Hodge wrote for this paper the day after 9-11 reflected on how the tragedy had sparked "outrage and sorrow" in the nation.
"The toll will be horrendous," the editorial said. "We will be counting up the casualties for days."
Remembering Pearl Harbor
The surprise and devastation also brought back memories of the attack on Pearl Harbor for many. Dr. Ronnie Day, the chairman of the history department at East Tennessee State University, told the Press he believed the 9-11 attacks would be another date that Americans would remember in infamy.
"In a sense, it's almost like war has been declared on us," Day said.
{span}Dr. Tim Dillon, an associate professor of history and humanities at Milligan University, told the Press a day after the attacks that unlike other parts of the world, Americans were unaccustomed to seeing terrorists inflict so many casualties on the home front. Historically speaking, he said geography had given the United States a false sense of security regarding global terrorism.{/span}
{span}“Terrorists don’t do drive-by shootings,” Dillon said.{/span}
Security Measures Taken
Reaction to the 9-11 was felt quickly in Northeast Tennessee. Within an hour of the two planes striking the Twin Towers, federal authorities grounded all civilian aviation in the United States.
{span}Aircraft were ordered to land at the nearest airport, meaning three unscheduled flights had to touch down at the Tri-Cities Regional Airport. The Blountville airport was also locked down at its highest security level.{/span}
{span}As the Press reported: “One distraught passenger was standing in the foyer shouting into a cell phone, ‘I don’t even know the name of the airport.’ When told he was in the Tri-Cities, he asked, ‘Where’s Tri-Cities?’”{/span}
{span}Area governments and local businesses also tightened their security on the day of the terrorist attacks. Nes Levotch, the director of Washington County’s Emergency Management Agency, told the Press his office had been advised by emergency officials in Nashville to be placed “on a state of awareness.”{/span}
{span}As such, Levotch said he directed local water plants, police departments and first responders to heighten their security.{/span}
{span}Meanwhile, the U.S. Courthouse in Greenville was closed for the day, and lockdowns and added security was put in place at the National Guard Armory and Marine Corps Reserve in Gray.{/span}
Lending A Hand
{span}Press Staff Writer Alyssa Spradlin reported more than three hundred people lined up at the American Red Cross blood center in response to the terrorist attacks. Just a few hours later, officials with the center were forced to send most of those would would-be blood donors home for the night.{/span}
{span}A Red Cross spokeswoman said the center had quickly filled its supply of bags for blood donations.{/span}
{span}Sales of American flags also rose steadily following 9-11. A day after the terrorist attacks, John Grindstaff, general manager of the Tennessee Flag Co., told the Press he was “nearly sold out” of every size of the U.S. flag his company made.{/span}
{span}“It kind of makes you feel strange,” Grindstaff told Press Staff Writer Gregg Powers. “Obviously, you don’t want to capitalize on this sort of thing, but you have to make people happy, too.”{/span}
{span}A number of prayer vigils and remembrances were quickly organized at local businesses, area churches and on the campus of East Tennessee State University. A group gathered outside of the Miracles Coffee House in the Kings Center in downtown Johnson City on the evening of Sept. 11 to hold hands and sing patriotic songs.{/span}
{span}Tamarria McPhersen, who had moved to Johnson City from New York City just two months before, told the Press she was finding comfort in being with her new friends on that terrible day.{/span}
{span}“There is no telling how many people are going to be missing,” McPhersen said, adding that she had spent most of the day attempting to reach family members living in New York.{/span}
{span}Taneem Aziz, president of the Muslim Community of Northeast Tennessee, joined a host of local religious leaders in voicing sadness and outrage following the 9-11 attacks.{/span}
{span}“It’s against Islamic principles in the first place to target civilians,” Aziz told the Press. “We are absolutely shocked.”{/span}
{span}He also expressed his concern that American Muslims could become targets of hatred as a result of the attacks, noting the Islamic community had come under intense criticism when some incorrectly believed Middle Eastern terrorists were responsible for the deadly 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.{/span}
{span}“Let the response of our nation be mature and thoughtful,” Aziz said in a statement released on Sept. 12, 2001.{/span}