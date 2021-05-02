It’s being called a valuable tool to help educators and policymakers assess the strengths and learning needs of students coming into the school system.
The Early Developmental Instrument is a questionnaire taken by teachers in Canada, Australia and more than 80 communities in the United States — including Washington County — to measure a child’s ability to meet age appropriate developmental expectations.
Last month, members of the Washington County Board of Education heard a report on EDI data collected in a survey taken in the fall of 2019.
That survey included 1,207 children from 18 schools in both the Johnson City and Washington County school systems.
Lottie Ryans, the director of workforce and literacy initiatives at First Tennessee Development District, said the survey took teachers about 15 minutes per child to complete and represents students from 68 classrooms in city and county schools.
The data covers a child’s five developmental domains:
- Physical health and well being.
- Social competence.
- Emotional maturity.
- Language and cognition.
- Communication and general knowledge.
Information For Leaders
Ryans said the data can be used by school officials and county leaders when it comes to establishing policies and setting budgets to “help prepare kindergarteners and their families” for the start of school.
The information can help school board members and county commissioners decide where money should be spent on education.
She said the EDI data was “very essential” in making applications for state and federal grants. Ryans said BrightRidge used the information in deciding to expand broadband to schools and rural areas last year, and Johnson City has based recent infrastructure improvements on the data.
Kimberly Hale, an associate professor in educational foundations and special education at East Tennessee state University, said the EDI project will allow educators to meet the needs of a child beyond just those in the classrooms.
Hale, who serves as the director of the Center of Excellence in Early Childhood Learning and Development at ETSU, said the data can be used to help parents and custodial grandparents to address developmental issues.
“I’d like for us to use the EDI every three years to see if we are moving the needle,” Hale told school board members. “It’s important to see what assets are working on a policy level.”
Evaluating The Findings
Hale said the findings of the EDI show Washington County “has some work to do” in seeing that children are prepared to begin school.
The EDI shows that 74% of the kindergarteners are on track when it comes to their physical health and well being, and found 13% are at risk and another 13% are vulnerable.
By comparison, 78% of kindergarteners nationally are on track to begin school.
In terms of social competence, 72% of Washington County kindergartners were rated as being on track. The EDI found 14% at risk and 15% vulnerable.
The national data found 76% of students on track, with 14% rated at risk and 10% vulnerable.
The EDI reported 74% of county kindergartners were on track in terms of emotional maturity. Another 13% are at risk and 12% are vulnerable.
Nationally, 79% of kindergartners were found to be on track.
When it comes to communication and general knowledge, 71% of Washington County kindergartners were on track, 18% were at risk and 11% were vulnerable.
Nationally, 75% are rated on track, 16% at risk and 9% vulnerable.