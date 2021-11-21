Officials with United Way of East Tennessee Highlands say making a gift to its annual fundraising campaign is a good way to kick off the holiday season.
Leslie Salling, president and CEO of the local United Way, said donating to her organization is also a way to stretch those charitable dollars over a number of worthy causes.
“If someone isn’t sure where to give or wants to give to multiple programs with one donation, United Way is a good fit,” Salling said. “We support programs that strengthen the health, education and financial stability in the community.”
She said all of the partner agencies at United Way “are fully vetted so that donors can be confident that their donation is being used effectively and efficiently.”
Meeting A Regional Need
The United Way campaign hopes to raise $1.25 million, which is the same goal the organization set last year. The 2020 campaign actually raised $1.5 million — an achievement campaign officials hope to repeat this year.
The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands serves more than 200,000 residents in Washington, Carter, Johnson and southern Sullivan counties. It raises and allocates funding to more than 40 programs that are administered by itself and 21 partner agencies in the region.
“We support programs that focus on building good character in children and giving them the self confidence that they need to thrive,” Salling said. “We give back to programs that provide our seniors with a support system so they don’t feel alone, especially during the holidays.”
She said United Way supports “programs that provide meals for families that can’t afford them during the holidays and throughout the year.”
Lester Lattany, who is helping to lead this year’s fundraising campaign, said a donation to United Way goes to help programs and services “that are so vital to our community.” He said that means “a whole lot of people are being helped” in United Way’s service area.
“We are asking people to consider the impact a single donation to United Way can have on this community,” Lattany said.
Asking For Community Support
Lattany said COVID-19 has demonstrated why United Way and its partner agencies are so important to helping people in need. He said the pandemic has created some “special challenges” for both businesses and community organizations.
And it has resulted in many businesses refocusing how they contribute to worthy causes.
Salling said last week United Way is in the process of collecting from businesses who are still conducting their internal fundraising campaigns.
“Once those are collected, we will be at about 60% of our goal,” she said. “So we still need the community’s help to meet our goal.”
Donations can be made by simply going to the United Way’s website at unitedwayetnh.org/ and clicking on the yellow “Donate” button located at the top of the page.
United Way will also partner with Food City to host the 15th Annual Celebrity Bagging Event in support of its annual fundraising campaign. The event will be held Tuesday at Food City locations in Johnson City, Jonesborough, Gray, Elizabethton and Piney Flats from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.